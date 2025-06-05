Azerbaijani Court Examining Documents On Armenia's Willful Damage To Economy And Ecology
After the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,
comprehensive assessments were executed across these areas,
facilitating the quantification of the infrastructural and
socio-economic detriments inflicted upon each district and locality
during the evaluative process.
The analyzed documentation delineated the detrimental impacts inflicted upon the ecological and economic frameworks within the jurisdictions of Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Aghdam, Khojavand, Shusha, Tartar, Lachin, and Kalbajar, as well as the associated villages within these territories. This impairment encompasses the obliteration of arboreal specimens and the illicit extraction of geological resources.
The photos revealed that the trees met their demise not by the hand of nature, but through deliberate action.
The court also demonstrated images taken from space of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, including raw materials and ore deposits, in the regions that were once under occupation.
It was noted that the income or other material assets obtained as a result of the looting were directed to financing the armed groups formed by the Armenian army and mercenaries brought from foreign countries, to providing them with various types of weapons, clothing, food, and other necessary needs, and to increasing the combat capability of the armed groups included in the criminal groups.
To note, the trial of citizens of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, continues.
