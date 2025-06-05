Azerbaijan Launches E-AHIK System To Streamline Travel Voucher Process

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK) rolled out the e-AHIK electronic reservation system in a special presentation, aiming to make travel bookings as smooth as butter, shining a light on accessibility, transparency, and efficiency, Trend reports.

During the event, officials highlighted the benefits of the system, noting that it was designed to make the process of obtaining travel vouchers for sanatoriums and recreational centers easier and more convenient. The system ensures that once a request is made, the applicant receives confirmation and a payment link through their personal account. A partial payment is made, and the electronic voucher is then sent to the applicant's email address the electronic voucher and identification card in hand, the individual can waltz into the chosen center on the specified date without a hitch.

In addition to the presentation of the reservation system, a video was shown, highlighting the AHİK's ongoing initiatives, including projects to defend workers' rights, promote health protection, and improve rest and recreation options. Among the featured programs were "AHİK Volunteers", "Dignified Labor Ambassadors", and "Run for Health".

The AHIK Plus initiative, designed to deliver exclusive concessions and incentives to union affiliates, is poised for imminent rollout to enhance the socio-economic welfare of the workforce and facilitate more cost-effective access to commodities and services.

After the presentation, media representatives visited the "Resort" Tourism Information Center, where applications through the e-AHIK system are processed. They also toured the newly established Labor Protection and Legal Assistance Center, where union members receive free legal assistance regarding labor relations from technical inspectors and legal experts. The aim of the center is to ensure more reliable protection of workers' social, economic, and legal rights, increasing overall satisfaction levels among union members.