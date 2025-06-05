Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-China Economic And Trade Cooperation Conference
The event is attended by first-level bureau-level official of the Guangdong Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Trade (CCPIT Guangdong) Bai Mingshao, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Lin Keqing, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alat Free Economic Zone Management Organization (AFEZ) Valeh Alasgarov, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov.
The event is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between CCPIT Guangdong and AZPROMO.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment