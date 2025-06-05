Five More Countries Join EW Coalition Ukraine's Defense Minister
"Another important outcome of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting is the expansion of the Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) Coalition. Five more countries - Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Turkey, and Estonia - have officially joined the initiative by signing the annex to the Letter of Intent," Umerov wrote.
He noted that the EW Coalition was established in April this year at the initiative of Ukraine, Germany, and eight other partner states.
"Germany, as the coalition lead, has already created a financial mechanism for the procurement of EW equipment and services - all aimed at their rapid delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of international military assistance," the minister added.Read also: Ukraine could annually produce up to 10M drones, even without supplies from China – defense chief
Umerov stressed that electronic warfare is one of the key capabilities in modern warfare, enabling forces to destroy, jam, and stay one step ahead of the enemy. Ukraine expects even more partners to join this coalition soon.
"I am grateful to Germany for its leadership, consistency, and pace. A strong coalition means a stronger Ukraine and Europe," he said.
Following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels on June 4, Umerov announced a new defense production initiative with international partners, calling it a "strategic shift."
Photos: Rustem Umerov / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment