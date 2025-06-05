Five More Countries Join EW Coalition Ukraine's Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook .

"Another important outcome of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting is the expansion of the Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) Coalition. Five more countries - Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Turkey, and Estonia - have officially joined the initiative by signing the annex to the Letter of Intent," Umerov wrote.

He noted that the EW Coalition was established in April this year at the initiative of Ukraine, Germany, and eight other partner states.

"Germany, as the coalition lead, has already created a financial mechanism for the procurement of EW equipment and services - all aimed at their rapid delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of international military assistance," the minister added.

Ukraine could annually produce up to 10M drones, even without supplies from China – defense chief

Umerov stressed that electronic warfare is one of the key capabilities in modern warfare, enabling forces to destroy, jam, and stay one step ahead of the enemy. Ukraine expects even more partners to join this coalition soon.

"I am grateful to Germany for its leadership, consistency, and pace. A strong coalition means a stronger Ukraine and Europe," he said.

Following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels on June 4, Umerov announced a new defense production initiative with international partners, calling it a "strategic shift."

Photos: Rustem Umerov / Facebook