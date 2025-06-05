Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sybiha: Russia Must Face Real Strength Or Terror Will Continue


2025-06-05 07:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made this statement on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

He stressed that Russia continued its campaign of terror against Ukraine and Ukrainians overnight, launching 103 drones and a ballistic missile. The regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson were all targeted, resulting in deaths and injuries.

"Russia does not seek peace. It issues ultimatums and targets civilians. Every day that passes without sufficient pressure and strong responses encourages Russia to commit new crimes. Instead, Moscow must face real strength, sanctions, and unity," Sybiha said.

Read also: Zelensky on Pryluky attack: When Russia feels no pressure, it kills again

In the early hours of June 5, Russia carried out a massive drone strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region. Five people were killed and eight others injured. One drone struck the home of the local fire chief, killing his wife, his daughter - a patrol police officer - and her one-year-old son.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also commented on the attack, stating that when Russia does not feel strong enough condemnation and pressure from the world, it kills again.

