Two Wounded In Russian Strike On Training Center In Poltava Region Die In Hospital


2025-06-05 07:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to updated information from the Ground Forces, doctors, unfortunately, were unable to save the lives of two people wounded in the enemy's attack on the training ground," the statement read.

Russian forces launched a missile strike on a military training unit in the Poltava region on June 4. The Ukrainian Ground Forces noted that a set of preventive measures - including dispersal of personnel, use of shelters, and adherence to air raid safety protocols - helped preserve the lives of many service members who were at the training ground at the time of the attack.

