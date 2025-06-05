Azerbaijan's Green Transition Accelerates With Global Partners Backing BESS Project

Azerbaijan is stepping into a new era of energy security and sustainability with the development of the region's first industrial-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). With a planned capacity of 250 megawatts and a total storage volume of 500 megawatt-hours, the system is designed to stabilize the country's growing renewable energy network and ensure grid reliability. The announcement was made by Yusif Garayev, First Deputy Vice President of AzerEnergy OJSC, during the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%