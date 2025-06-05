Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Green Transition Accelerates With Global Partners Backing BESS Project

2025-06-05 07:05:41
Azerbaijan is stepping into a new era of energy security and sustainability with the development of the region's first industrial-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). With a planned capacity of 250 megawatts and a total storage volume of 500 megawatt-hours, the system is designed to stabilize the country's growing renewable energy network and ensure grid reliability. The announcement was made by Yusif Garayev, First Deputy Vice President of AzerEnergy OJSC, during the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum.

