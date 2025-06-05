Theralase Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering light, radiation, sound and drug-activated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, bacteria and viruses, is reminding shareholders of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("") to take place onat the Company's head office located at 41 Hollinger Road, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In order to help make the AGSM more interactive for those shareholders, who are unable to attend in person, immediately after the formal part of the AGSM has concluded, Theralase® will be hosting a virtual presentation at 5:15 pm ET, which will include a corporate presentation of the Company's strategic objectives for 2025 and 2026, as well as a question and answer period to provide an opportunity for shareholders to have their questions addressed.

The corporate power point presentation and question and answer period will end at 6:30 pm ET .

Zoom Meeting Link:

Webinar ID: 871 7513 9183

Conference Call in: 1-647-558-0588 (Canada) / 1-646-558-8656 (US) - not required for those attending by Zoom.

An archived version will be available on the website, the next business day, following the conference call.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and drug-activated small molecule compounds and their associated formulations, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.

Additional information is available at and

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains Forward-Looking Statements (" FLS ") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include; but, are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to small molecules and their drug formulations. FLS may be identified by the use of the words " may , " should ", " will ", " anticipates ", " believes ", " plans ", " expects ", " estimate ", " potential for " and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future research, development and commercialization of the Company's small molecules; their drug formulations; preclinical research; clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure the regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize its small molecule and drug formulations; the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations may not be available on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company or at all; the risk that the Company's small molecule and formulations may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical studies; the risk that the Company fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Readers should not unduly rely on these FLS, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate as such FLS involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the FLS.

Although the FLS contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these FLS.

All FLS are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such FLS.

For investor information on the Company, please feel to reach out Investor Inquiries - Theralase Technologies .

Kristina Hachey, CPA

Chief Financial Officer X 224

