Pacific Ridge Partners With Fiore Group New Strategic Advisors Stock Option Grant

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the Fiore Group ("Fiore") to provide the Company with financial advisory and administrative services. Fiore is a private firm managing a broad portfolio of private equity investments and public companies, specializing in natural resources.

"It is extremely gratifying that one of the mining industry's leading management groups recognized Pacific Ridge's potential and invested in the recently closed financing," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "I'm confident that this partnership will unleash the Company's potential and maximize shareholder value."

Strategic Advisors

Pacific Ridge is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rob McLeod and Ryan Weymark as strategic advisors to the Company. Messrs. McLeod and Weymark will be focused on new opportunities that can drive shareholder growth.

About Rob McLeod

Born and raised in the mining town of Stewart, British Columbia, Mr. McLeod is a geologist, third-generation miner, and entrepreneur. With 30 years of diverse experience for major and junior mining Companies in a variety of metallogenic environments and mineral deposit types, primarily in BC, Alaska, Yukon, Nunavut, Ontario, and Nevada. As CEO and VP, Exploration, he has led many successful explorers and development companies such as IDM Mining and Underworld Resources.

Mr. McLeod is a lead technical advisor to the Fiore Group, CEO of Nations Royalty Inc, Director of Dolly Varden Silver and Nexgold as well as Advisor to West Red Lake Gold Mines. An active mining industry volunteer, he is a past Chair of AMEBC and serves on the Board of the Britannia Mine Museum.

About Ryan Weymark

Ryan Weymark is a mining executive and Professional Engineer with over 15 years of experience spanning project development, technical advisory, permitting, M&A, and operations across the mining sector. He is the President and Co-Founder of Fuse Advisors Inc., a growing consultancy of 35+ professionals that delivers high-impact project management and technical services across the Americas.

Ryan is part of the Fiore Group, contributing to the creation and advancement of new mining ventures. He is a co-founder of several public and private resource companies, and is an advisor to West Red Lake Gold Mines, Dolly Varden Silver and Nations Royalty.

Ryan is the former Vice President, Technical Evaluations and consultant to NexGen Energy, where he led strategic technical initiatives for the Rook I Project. Prior to NexGen, Ryan was an executive for several junior mining developers in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Prior to that, Ryan held technical and management roles with Teck Resources, Ledcor and SNC-Lavalin working in operations, engineering and construction projects.

Ryan holds a A. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a licensed Professional Engineer (P.).

Stock Options

Pacific Ridge has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers, advisors, and consultants to purchase 2,250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.17 per share, exercisable for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Pacific Ridge's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become B.C.'s leading copper exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship asset is its 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Investor Relations:

Tel: (604) 687-4951

Email: ...

Website:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions; that at least one of the options will be exercised; that Pacific Ridge and other parties will be able to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner; that TSXV approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; that all conditions precedent to the Agreements will be satisfied in a timely manner; the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.