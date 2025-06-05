Mines D'or Orbec Inc. Announces Commencement Of Fully Funded Drill Program On The Muus Property, Quebec

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chibougamau, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Mines d'Or Orbec Inc.("Orbec" or the "Company"), a Quebec-based gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that its fully funded and fully permitted inaugural drill program on the Muus Property is scheduled to commence on

The Muus Property is located approximately 30 kilometers south of Chapais, Quebec, and comprises approximately 25,250 hectares . The property includes the highly prospective Lac Bernard Sud corridor. This corridor is strategically situated along strike and within the same structure as IAMGold Corporation's Nelligan gold project containing 3.1 million ounces of gold Indicated at a grade of 0.95 grams per tonne Au (g/t) plus 5.2 million ounces of gold Inferred at a grade of 0.96 g/t Au 1 . Orbec's upcoming drill campaign will focus on key structural intersections within this corridor believed to be highly conducive to gold mineralization. These structural intersections were identified by the recently completed high-definition magnetics geophysical survey.

Exploration Highlights:



Drill program commencement: June 16, 2025, targeting the intersection of the Guercheville Deformation Zone-host to the Nelligan Discovery-and the FanCamp Deformation Zone;

Phase One will comprise approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, supported by detailed structural interpretation, historical data integration, and recent geophysical surveys;

Gold-in-till anomalies include pristine, non-transported grains with values exceeding 0.5 g/t Au , suggesting a proximal bedrock source aligned with key deformation corridors; The Company is fully financed for a two-phase drill program and is actively assessing additional high-priority targets for follow-up.

"This is a transformative moment for Orbec and our shareholders," said John Tait, Chief Executive Officer of Orbec. "With full funding secured and permits in place, we're mobilizing to initiate our first-ever drill program at Lac Bernard Sud-an asset we believe has the potential to become a major new gold discovery. Located along strike from a multi-million-ounce gold deposit, this program represents a key inflection point in our growth strategy and a significant opportunity to generate long-term value for our shareholders through discovery-driven upside." Initial assay results are expected to be released between mid to late August 2025 .







QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol (OGQ, PG, FAusIMM), technical adviser to the Company, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orbec

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large and highly prospective mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares in the northeastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Muus is prospective for gold mineralisation and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 8.3 million oz Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 8.3% of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Catherine Ryder

VP, Corporate Development

...



1 "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Nelligan Gold Project, Québec", 2025, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. Resource estimates from neighboring properties do not necessarily apply to the current project.







