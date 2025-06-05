The Brattle Group Expands Infrastructure Practice With Addition Of Experts Luigi De Francisci And Paolo Prestininzi
Mr. de Francisci is a legal and regulatory expert with over three decades of experience in Italy's energy and utilities sectors. He has held senior leadership and regulatory roles at Gestore della Trasmissione Nazionale (GRTN), Italy's national grid operator; Terna S.p.A., Europe's largest independent electricity transmission operator; and, most recently, ACEA, one of Italy's largest multi-utility companies. Throughout his career, Mr. de Francisci has worked closely with national and international regulatory bodies, represented Italian infrastructure institutions in European forums, and been a member of numerous boards and committees, including the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) board. His expertise includes tariff review, regulatory compliance, infrastructure regulation, and contract settlement.
An expert in corporate finance, Mr. Prestininzi has extensive experience advising investors and infrastructure operators on regulation, asset valuation, and restructuring matters. He has worked on a number of complex international infrastructure projects across the entire transaction lifecycle, from pre-deal financing to post-deal integrations and business restructurings. He previously worked at a Big Four accounting firm as well as a leading international infrastructure operator, where he worked with motorways, airports, and fiber-optic networks.
Brattle's Infrastructure practice supports clients on high-stakes economic, financial, and regulatory issues related to infrastructure investment, regulation, and policy. The team advises investors, operators, regulatory authorities, and governments on complex matters across sectors, including energy, telecom, transportation (such as aviation, railways, shipping, and toll roads/motorways), water, and waste. Brattle's strength lies in its combination of rigorous quantitative analysis and deep real-world expertise, drawing on the academic, regulatory, and hands-on industry experience of its consultants.
The addition of Mr. de Francisci and Mr. Prestininzi to the Infrastructure practice reflects the firm's strategic commitment to supporting clients on the front lines of infrastructure transformation.
To learn more about Brattle's Infrastructure practice, please visit: .
ABOUT BRATTLE
The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle .
Photo -
Photo -
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment