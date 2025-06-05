Metalpha Partners With Dogeos To Expand Crypto Innovation And Promote Dogecoin's Vision

Strategic Alliance Combines MyDoge's Retail Legacy with Institutional Expertise to Drive DOGE Innovation

HONG KONG, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH ) (the "Company" or "Metalpha"), through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing digital asset-focused wealth management services with a full- service, institutional-grade platform. Today, the Company announced a partnership with DogeOS-the application layer founded by the MyDoge team-to accelerate Dogecoin's (DOGE) evolution as a market-leading cryptocurrency. This collaboration unites Metalpha's institutional support for proof-of-work (PoW) ecosystems with DogeOS's vision to transform DOGE into a versatile blockchain platform for gaming, DeFi, and AI.

Why Dogecoin? A Community-Driven Crypto Powerhouse

For Dogecoin, the arrival of Metalpha's infrastructure-oriented investment marks a strategic inflection point. With over 4 million daily transactions and a market capitalization that consistently ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, DOGE has emerged as the world's most valuable memecoin, bridging internet culture with blockchain utility. However, Dogecoin has operated primarily on centralized exchanges, limiting its potential for decentralized finance applications and productive use cases.

Through this partnership, Metalpha will bring institutional liquidity that may enter productive use cases within the DogeOS ecosystem. This liquidity could enable native DOGE yield and DeFi opportunities, providing Dogecoin holders with meaningful utility beyond trading for the first time.

"By partnering with DogeOS, we're extending our decade-long support for PoW innovation-from Bitcoin mining indices to Litecoin sustainability programs-to help DOGE unlock enterprise-grade applications." said Metalpha CEO Adrian Wang.

DogeOS: The App Layer for Dogecoin, Built by MyDoge Team

Founded by the creators of MyDoge (the leading Dogecoin wallet with over 500,000 users), DogeOS is engineered to amplify DOGE's cultural identity while attracting mainstream developers. Backed by $6.9 million in funding led by Polychain Capital, DogeOS provides tools to build consumer apps ranging from AI integrations to gaming platforms.

"Our mission is to make Dogecoin the most developer-friendly PoW blockchain," said Jordan Jefferson, CEO and Founder of DogeOS. "With Metalpha's expertise in scaling mining ecosystems, we'll bridge DOGE's retail passion with institutional-grade infrastructure."

Metalpha's Commitment to PoW Ecosystems

This partnership extends Metalpha's leadership in supporting proof-of-work networks:



Bitcoin Mining Leadership : Developed the Bitcoin Miner Index and partnered with Antalpha to democratize institutional exposure.

Litecoin Sustainability : Co-developed hedging tools and carbon-neutral mining initiatives with the Litecoin Foundation. Ecosystem Expansion : Through the Hong Kong Sustaintech Foundation, Metalpha sponsored research on PoW energy efficiency at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

About DogeOS

DogeOS is the App Layer for Dogecoin, where community, culture, and liquidity come together to power the next generation of consumer apps. Founded by the team behind the MyDoge, the #1 Dogecoin wallet, DogeOS champions Dogecoin as the people's currency by empowering developers to build experiences in gaming, DeFi, AI, and more – all backed by the world's most iconic crypto brand.

To learn more about DogeOS and its mission to transform Dogecoin from a meme chain to a thriving app ecosystem, visit dogeo and follow DogeOS on X at x/DogeOS .

About Metalpha

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH ), through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing digital asset-focused wealth management services with a full- service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of digital asset-based wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

