IBHS Honors Resilient Construction Trailblazers
Tenth annual FORTIFIED Awards celebrate service providers, non-profits
strengthening homes and businesses against severe weather
FAIRHOPE, Ala., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, during the 10th Annual FORTIFIED Awards celebration, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) recognized 76 FORTIFIED service providers and non-profits taking the lead to better prepare their communities for severe weather. The awards honor organizations that have helped at least 100 customers earn a FORTIFIED HomeTM designation and contributed to the record number issued in 2024.
FORTIFIED , a voluntary, beyond-code construction and re-roofing standard based on decades of IBHS research, strengthens areas of a home vulnerable to high winds and heavy rain. Lab studies and real-world events show FORTIFIED significantly reduces damage from hurricanes, tornadoes and other severe weather events. More than 75,000 homeowners have chosen to seek a FORTIFIED designation, with Alabama, North Carolina and Louisiana leading the way. The FORTIFIED program requires third-party verification that the standard has been met and can lead to insurance incentives or tax credits for homeowners.
"For a decade now, the FORTIFIED Awards have celebrated the individuals and companies who make resilient homes a reality," said IBHS President and CEO Roy Wright. "Every month, nearly two thousand homeowners work with dedicated service providers to make their homes stronger. As a result, communities are becoming more resilient and better prepared for the next storm."
FORTIFIED Volume Awards are earned by certified FORTIFIED roofing contractors, evaluators and professionals who have generated a minimum of 100 designations, with different award categories for progressively higher designation totals. This year's recipients include:
Diamond Volume Award (2,500+ Designations)
-
Bethel Engineering Inc.
Crown Volume Award (1,000 to 2,499 Designations)
-
D.R. Horton, Inc. – Baldwin County
Fortified Inspections
Knockout Home Inspections
Pilot
Crystal Volume Award (500 to 999 Designations)
-
Arcane Inspection Services
Disaster Smart Consulting, Inc.
HDMK Inspection Services – NOLA
NC Fortified
Projust Services
Spotlight Volume Award for evaluators (100 to 499 Designations)
-
Accurate Property Inspections
Aiku Construction
Adams Homes
A-D's Metal Roofing Co.
All Weather Roofing
AmeriSpec
Asset Evaluation Services, LLC
Ben Murphy Company
Ben Murphy Roofing
Burish Builders
Coastal Design Group, LLC
Coastal Roofing & Siding, Inc.
Coastal Trim & Accessories
Compass Inspection Services
Complete Roofing
D.R. Horton, Inc. – Mississippi
D.R. Horton, Inc. – Mobile County
Daniel Roofing Services, LLC
DSLD – Alabama
Dynamic Group
Fortified Exteriors
Fortified Professional Services
Fortitude Roofing
Foster Contracting
Gallop Roofing & Remodeling
Garcia Roofing
H&H Adjusters, Inc.
Habitat for Humanity of Escambia County
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham
Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa
Harzo, Inc.
Integrity Building Companies, LLC
JDL Homebuilders, Inc.
Lennar Homes
MOcean Contracting, Inc.
Monarch Roofing
Mueller Builders
North Star Claims, LLC
Painting Perfection by Garcia
Patriot Roofing & Exteriors
Peak Evaluations, LLC
Premier Construction Enterprise, LLC
Property Loss Consultants, LTD
Right 4 U Construction
River Road Partners, LLC
Roof Doctors
Southern Premier Roofing
Stormgrade Roofing
Sunbelt Roofing
Sunny Day Roofing
Superior Home Inspections, LLC
Taylor Made Services
Terry Moran & Associates, PLLC
The Inspection Specialist
Total Home Inspections
Zach Smith Consulting & Design
Wise Builders Roofing and Renovations
21st Century Home Inspections
IBHS also presented FORTIFIED Social Media Awards, recognizing FORTIFIED service providers who connect homeowners to the science behind FORTIFIED in unique ways. This year's FORTIFIED Social Media Award recipients include:
-
Atlantic Roofing Company
Flores & Foley Roofing + Sheet Metal
Fortified Inspections
Fortitude Roofing
Mobile Bay Roofing & Construction
Patriot Pros Roofing
Ready Roofing Company
Smart Roof & Home Performance
Zuppardo's Renovations
The FORTIFIED Awards come on the heels of a new study by the Center for Risk and Insurance Research (CRIR) at the University of Alabama, which analyzed over 40,000 properties threatened by Hurricane Sally (2020). The study showed that homes with a FORTIFIED designation were 70% less likely to have an insurance claim than homes built to typical construction standards. It also found that if all homes in the area had been built to the FORTIFIED Gold standard, losses would have been reduced by 75%, preventing over $111million in insurance claims and saving homeowners more than $34 million in deductibles.
"The FORTIFIED Awards honor companies that are driving resilient construction at the ground level. These award recipients are empowering property owners to protect their homes and businesses from the growing threat of severe weather," said Fred Malik, managing director of the FORTIFIED program at IBHS. "As the CRIR report showed, this year's recipients aren't just making houses stronger, they're helping communities prepare for the next storm and giving their customers the best chance to have an intact home to return to once the weather passes."
About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)
The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at ibhs .
About FORTIFIED
Based on decades of research by IBHS, FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program designed to strengthen structures against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome to learn more about the program, including the designation process.
SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home SafetyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment