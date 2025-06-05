IBHS Honors Resilient Construction Trailblazers

Tenth annual FORTIFIED Awards celebrate service providers, non-profits

strengthening homes and businesses against severe weather

FAIRHOPE, Ala., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, during the 10th Annual FORTIFIED Awards celebration, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) recognized 76 FORTIFIED service providers and non-profits taking the lead to better prepare their communities for severe weather. The awards honor organizations that have helped at least 100 customers earn a FORTIFIED HomeTM designation and contributed to the record number issued in 2024.

FORTIFIED , a voluntary, beyond-code construction and re-roofing standard based on decades of IBHS research, strengthens areas of a home vulnerable to high winds and heavy rain. Lab studies and real-world events show FORTIFIED significantly reduces damage from hurricanes, tornadoes and other severe weather events. More than 75,000 homeowners have chosen to seek a FORTIFIED designation, with Alabama, North Carolina and Louisiana leading the way. The FORTIFIED program requires third-party verification that the standard has been met and can lead to insurance incentives or tax credits for homeowners.

"For a decade now, the FORTIFIED Awards have celebrated the individuals and companies who make resilient homes a reality," said IBHS President and CEO Roy Wright. "Every month, nearly two thousand homeowners work with dedicated service providers to make their homes stronger. As a result, communities are becoming more resilient and better prepared for the next storm."

FORTIFIED Volume Awards are earned by certified FORTIFIED roofing contractors, evaluators and professionals who have generated a minimum of 100 designations, with different award categories for progressively higher designation totals. This year's recipients include:

Diamond Volume Award (2,500+ Designations)

Bethel Engineering Inc.

Crown Volume Award (1,000 to 2,499 Designations)



D.R. Horton, Inc. – Baldwin County

Fortified Inspections

Knockout Home Inspections Pilot

Crystal Volume Award (500 to 999 Designations)



Arcane Inspection Services

Disaster Smart Consulting, Inc.

HDMK Inspection Services – NOLA

NC Fortified Projust Services

Spotlight Volume Award for evaluators (100 to 499 Designations)



Accurate Property Inspections

Aiku Construction

Adams Homes

A-D's Metal Roofing Co.

All Weather Roofing

AmeriSpec

Asset Evaluation Services, LLC

Ben Murphy Company

Ben Murphy Roofing

Burish Builders

Coastal Design Group, LLC

Coastal Roofing & Siding, Inc.

Coastal Trim & Accessories

Compass Inspection Services

Complete Roofing

D.R. Horton, Inc. – Mississippi

D.R. Horton, Inc. – Mobile County

Daniel Roofing Services, LLC

DSLD – Alabama

Dynamic Group

Fortified Exteriors

Fortified Professional Services

Fortitude Roofing

Foster Contracting

Gallop Roofing & Remodeling

Garcia Roofing

H&H Adjusters, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity of Escambia County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa

Harzo, Inc.

Integrity Building Companies, LLC

JDL Homebuilders, Inc.

Lennar Homes

MOcean Contracting, Inc.

Monarch Roofing

Mueller Builders

North Star Claims, LLC

Painting Perfection by Garcia

Patriot Roofing & Exteriors

Peak Evaluations, LLC

Premier Construction Enterprise, LLC

Property Loss Consultants, LTD

Right 4 U Construction

River Road Partners, LLC

Roof Doctors

Southern Premier Roofing

Stormgrade Roofing

Sunbelt Roofing

Sunny Day Roofing

Superior Home Inspections, LLC

Taylor Made Services

Terry Moran & Associates, PLLC

The Inspection Specialist

Total Home Inspections

Zach Smith Consulting & Design

Wise Builders Roofing and Renovations 21st Century Home Inspections

IBHS also presented FORTIFIED Social Media Awards, recognizing FORTIFIED service providers who connect homeowners to the science behind FORTIFIED in unique ways. This year's FORTIFIED Social Media Award recipients include:



Atlantic Roofing Company

Flores & Foley Roofing + Sheet Metal

Fortified Inspections

Fortitude Roofing

Mobile Bay Roofing & Construction

Patriot Pros Roofing

Ready Roofing Company

Smart Roof & Home Performance Zuppardo's Renovations

The FORTIFIED Awards come on the heels of a new study by the Center for Risk and Insurance Research (CRIR) at the University of Alabama, which analyzed over 40,000 properties threatened by Hurricane Sally (2020). The study showed that homes with a FORTIFIED designation were 70% less likely to have an insurance claim than homes built to typical construction standards. It also found that if all homes in the area had been built to the FORTIFIED Gold standard, losses would have been reduced by 75%, preventing over $111million in insurance claims and saving homeowners more than $34 million in deductibles.

"The FORTIFIED Awards honor companies that are driving resilient construction at the ground level. These award recipients are empowering property owners to protect their homes and businesses from the growing threat of severe weather," said Fred Malik, managing director of the FORTIFIED program at IBHS. "As the CRIR report showed, this year's recipients aren't just making houses stronger, they're helping communities prepare for the next storm and giving their customers the best chance to have an intact home to return to once the weather passes."

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at ibhs .

About FORTIFIED

Based on decades of research by IBHS, FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program designed to strengthen structures against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome to learn more about the program, including the designation process.

