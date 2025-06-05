Zywave Announces Inaugural Digital Distribution Insights Conference

Exclusive event will unite insurance industry thought leaders, providers, and brokers to explore strategies for driving premium growth in an increasingly complex market

MILWAUKEE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurance technology provider Zywave has announced the lineup for its first ever Digital Distribution Insights Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Convene 360 Madison in New York City . This exclusive event, an expansion of Zywave's highly regarded thought leadership series, will bring together capacity providers, wholesalers, and retail brokers to challenge the distribution status quo and explore proven premium growth strategies in today's complex and competitive insurance market.

"We're currently on an escalating risk trajectory – where the causes, types, and costs of loss are all increasing – making it more essential than ever that insurance professionals collaborate, working together to outpace the market despite the many challenges we all face," said Martin Simoncic, Zywave's Chief Executive Officer. "As a technology provider with 15,000 customers, that facilitates transactions on both sides of the market, Zywave is in a unique position to activate its extensive ecosystem for knowledge-sharing, problem-solving, and the optimization of digital distribution channels."

The conference will focus on how industry leaders can ensure they are efficiently connecting the best products with the right clients while maximizing cost-effectiveness. Attendees will engage with top executives, experts, and innovators who will share actionable insights on navigating today's distribution landscape, leveraging AI and technology, and strengthening relationships across retail channels, wholesale networks, MGAs, and MGUs.

Highlights from the event agenda include:



Keynote Address

Chris Treanor, HUB International, will explore the challenges and opportunities in mastering small commercial insurance growth.

'View from the Top' Panel

Industry executives discuss the future role of wholesalers, retailers, and intermediaries in an evolving tech-driven space.

Modernizing Insurance Distribution

Lessons from personal lines and benefits-what commercial insurance can learn from digital transformation successes.

Technology and AI for the Win

Exploring how AI, data, and analytics are reshaping the industry and accelerating premium growth.

Digital Distribution as a Performance Multiplier

Zywave's Chief Product Officer Eric Rentsch showcases how technology can empower brokers and capacity providers to drive profitable growth. Future State of the Market Panel

Industry leaders dissect the evolving distribution landscape and strategies for transformational growth.

The conference will conclude with a networking reception, providing attendees the chance to engage with peers, build new connections, and explore innovative solutions for driving success.

Renowned for rich content and extensive networking opportunities, Zywave's long-standing thought leadership event series brings together leading experts from various disciplines and insurance markets with programming that spotlights the most pressing topics facing the industry. In 2024, Zywave hosted more than 1,700 attendees and over 150 speakers across four in-person events covering a range of topics in the casualty and cyber insurance spaces. For each, Zywave convenes an advisory board comprised of respected industry experts who plan the content and agenda, ensuring topics are timely, relevant, and bring maximum value to attendees.

For more information on attending, sponsoring, or to register for Zywave's Digital Distribution Insights Conference, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cventevents/event/DigitalDistribution2025/overvie .

About Zywave

Zywave empowers insurers and brokers to drive profitable growth and thrive in today's escalating risk landscape. Only Zywave delivers a powerful Performance Multiplier, bringing together transformative, ecosystem-wide capabilities to amplify impact across data, processes, people, and customer experiences. More than 15,000 insurers, MGAs, agencies, and brokerages trust Zywave to sharpen risk assessment, strengthen client relationships, and enhance operations. Additional information can be found at .

Contact:

April Larsen

[email protected]

+1.414.918.0547

SOURCE Zywave

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED