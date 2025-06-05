Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC Announces Winners Of 2025 High School Scholarship Program

Recognizing Exceptional Students for Their Achievements and Aspirations

NEW ALBANY, Ind., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 high school scholarship program. Continuing the firm's tradition of supporting future leaders, three scholarships were awarded to outstanding students across the following categories: the Overcoming Learning Disabilities Scholarship, the Personal Goals Scholarship, and the Community Involvement Scholarship.

After a thoughtful and competitive selection process, Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC is honored to recognize this year's recipients:



Mary Mingus from New Albany High School – Overcoming Learning Disabilities Scholarship. She will be attending Taylor University.

Peyton Brown from New Albany High School – Personal Goals Scholarship. She will be attending Purdue University. Reagan Fulcher from Ballard High School – Community Involvement Scholarship. She will be attending The University of Cincinnati.

Each scholarship highlights the unique strengths and stories of students who have shown outstanding perseverance, leadership, and vision.

To qualify, applicants submitted a 500–1000-word essay responding to a category-specific prompt. Scholarships were open to high school seniors residing in eligible counties and either accepted to or enrolled in a 4-year college institution. Each winner will receive a $500 check, payable to their college or university, to assist with tuition and educational expenses.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Mary, Peyton, and Reagan on their well-deserved achievements," says lead attorney Larry Church of Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC. "These students exemplify resilience, ambition, and a genuine desire to make a difference. We're honored to support their next steps and invest in the promise they hold for the future."

Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC remains committed to fostering educational opportunities and uplifting the next generation of leaders throughout our community.

About Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC

The attorneys at Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC bring years of experience across a broad spectrum of legal areas. The firm proudly serves communities in Indiana and Kentucky in matters including elder care and estate planning, real estate, criminal defense, bankruptcy, and family law. Whether through mediation or litigation, CLLB Law is committed to providing trusted, compassionate, and effective legal support. For more information, call 812-725-8224.

