Croatia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Slow Down And Record An AAGR Of 2.6% Between 2026-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Croatia's booming construction market, projected to grow 3.5% in 2025, fueled by EU funds and renewable energy investments. With a 2.2% rise in construction permits in 2024, the sector offers vast opportunities. Get insights into market trends, risks, and more in the H1 2025 report.

The "Croatia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report

The construction industry in Croatia is expected to grow in real terms by 3.5% in 2025, supported by the government's investment in renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects, which will be further boosted through the disbursal of funds, under the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) as well as other funds.

The growth momentum in the construction industry is reflected by an increase in new construction orders and total number of construction permits issued in the country. According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the total number of construction permits issued in the country grew by 2.2% year on year (YoY) in 2024, increasing from 11,564 in 2023 to 11,823. Moreover, the average value of new construction orders rose by 12.8% YoY in 2024, according to the CBS.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, growth in the Croatian construction industry is expected to slow down and record an annual average rate of 2.6% in real terms from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in renewable energy, transport and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects. The government, as part of its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), aims to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity production from 28% in 2018 to over 36% by 2030.

The government also plans to phase out its coal-fired power plants by 2033. According to the Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia Association (RES Croatia), a Croatian association that unites producers of electricity from renewable energy sources, the country's solar energy sector experienced rapid growth, with of new capacity installed in 2024, up from in 2023

