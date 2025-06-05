GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market Review 2020-2024 And Forecast To 2030: Focus On Modular And Hybrid Building Solutions Driving The USD 11.21 Billion Sector

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market was valued at USD 6.9 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 11.21 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Saudi Arabia holds the largest market share. Saudi Arabia dominates the GCC prefabricated buildings market for several key reasons, including its ambitious infrastructure development plans, rapid urbanization, and government initiatives that promote modern construction techniques.

One of the primary drivers is the country's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and significantly modernize the construction and infrastructure sectors. As part of this vision, Saudi Arabia is undertaking numerous mega-projects, such as the development of smart cities, large-scale housing projects, and commercial facilities, where prefabricated buildings are a cost-effective and efficient solution. The country's need for rapid housing development, especially to accommodate its growing population and support urbanization, further fuels the demand for prefabricated construction. Prefabrication offers shorter construction timelines, helping the country meet these growing housing needs efficiently.

Saudi Arabia's vast geographic area, combined with the challenges of constructing in remote or harsh climates, makes prefabrication particularly attractive. Prefabricated components are manufactured in factories and then transported to the site, reducing the impact of weather delays and logistical issues that can hinder traditional construction methods. This is crucial for the timely completion of projects in remote areas or regions with limited construction infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia's government regulations and policies also play a significant role in driving the market. The government is actively encouraging the adoption of prefabrication to reduce costs, improve sustainability, and expedite the construction of critical infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and affordable housing. Furthermore, the country is focusing on environmental sustainability, and prefabricated buildings are well-aligned with green building practices, as they generate less waste and energy consumption during construction.

Key Market Drivers



Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth

Government Support and Infrastructure Development Initiatives Focus on Sustainability and Green Construction

Key Market Challenges



Cultural and Aesthetic Resistance to Prefabricated Buildings Logistical and Supply Chain Issues

Key Market Trends



Rise in Demand for Sustainable and Green Building Solutions

Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Prefabrication Increased Focus on Modular and Hybrid Building Solutions

Key Players Profiled in the GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market



Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, SA

ALHO Holding GmbH

Atco Ltd

Balfour Beatty plc

Bechtel Corporation

Bouygues Construction

Cavco Industries Inc. Clayton Homes Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market has been segmented into the following categories:

GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market, By Product:



Skeleton System

Panel System

Cellular System Combined System

GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market, By Module Type:



Bathroom Pods

Kitchenette Others

GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market, By Application:



Industrial

Commercial Residential

GCC Prefabricated Buildings Market, By Country:



Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates

