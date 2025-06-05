Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the“Company” or“Next Hydrogen“) (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF), is pleased to announce the results of the annual general of shareholders held on June 4, 2025 (the“ Meeting ”). All matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 5,778,769 common shares, representing 25.214% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below. Fixing Number of Directors The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at seven (7) was approved at the meeting by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 5,776,269 99.957 2,500 0.043

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Corporation were duly elected as directors of the Corporation with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:

Outcome

of the

Vote Votes For % Withheld % Raveel Afzaal Elected 5,660,813 99.898 5,780 0.102 Allan Mackenzie Elected 5,663,593 99.947 3,000 0.053 Walter Howard Elected 5,664,068 99.955 2,525 0.045 Jens Peter Clausen Elected 5,664,093 99.956 2,500 0.044 Susan Uthayakumar Elected 5,664,093 99.956 2,500 0.044 Anthony Guglielmin Elected 5,663,593 99.947 3,000 0.053 Adarsh Mehta Elected 5,664,093 99.956 2,500 0.044





Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, as the auditors of the Corporation, was approved at the meeting by way of electronic ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 5,773,820 99.914 4,948 0.086





About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

Contact Information

Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Email: ...

Phone: 647-961-6620



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the hydrogen industry in general; delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure development or capital expenditures; uncertainty with respect to the timing of any contemplated transactions or partnerships, or whether such contemplated transactions or partnerships will be completed at all; the timing for any submissions or correspondences with applicable securities laws regulators; uncertainty in respect to the timing of when the Corporation's securities will resume trading; whether the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure developments or capital expenditures; currency exchange rate fluctuations; as well as general economic conditions, stock market volatility; and the ability to access sufficient capital. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, there will be no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.