Giyani Announces Board Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill " or“ the Project ”), announces the appointments of Nigel Robinson as in-coming Chair and Martin Botha to its board of directors (the“ Board ”). Mr. Robinson replaces Mark Burnett who was Interim Chair, bringing extensive experience from nine years as CFO and a further six and a half years as CEO of Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML). He will commence as Chair with effect from Wednesday 4 June 2025. Giyani wishes Mr. Burnett well in his future endeavours and sincerely thanks Mr. Burnett for his time and service as Interim Chair. Mr. Robinson has a background of over 35 years as an accountant in commercial businesses and, most recently, spent over 17 years developing the CAML business into a well-established mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange and with a market capitalisation of just under £300 million, Nigel remains a Non-Executive Director on the CAML Board and is keen to use his knowledge and experience in developing the Giyani business. Mr. Robinson has a degree in Engineering from Lancaster University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Mr. Botha replaces Alex Azpitarte with effect from Wednesday 4 June 2025. as the Board nominee as appointed by ARCH Sustainable Resources Funds LP (“ ARCH ”) pursuant to the investor rights agreement entered into by the Company and ARCH in conjunction with ARCH's US$10 million investment into the Company on February 20, 2024. The Company wishes Mr. Azpitarte well in his future endeavours and thanks him for his service as a director. Mr. Botha has a background of over 30 years' experience in international investment banking. He was a founding Director in Standard Bank's London and international operations where his experience included establishing and leading global natural resources trading and financing franchises. Mr. Botha was, until recently, Non-Executive Chairman of ASX listed West African miner Resolute Mining Ltd and Non-Executive Director of Zeta Resources Limited. Mr Botha holds a BSc degree in Engineering (Survey) from the University of Cape Town. Further to these appointments, Elisa Kgomotso Modikwa, Giyani's Country Manager for Botswana, has been appointed Vice President & Country Executive. Elisa has led Giyani's in-country portfolio and stakeholder engagement for the past three years. As the project grows, her expanded role will include broader strategic initiatives and leadership of larger teams to support Giyani's continued growth in Botswana. She brings over 15 years of experience in geology, geotechnical consulting, and mining operations across Botswana and the Middle East, with expertise in stakeholder engagement, project management, regulatory compliance, and sustainability. About Giyani Giyani is focused on becoming the preferred western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the EV and ESS industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce battery-grade manganese (HPMSM and HPMO), a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs and ESS.

