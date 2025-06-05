Global Automotive Centre Console Market Forecast To Reach $47.12 Billion By 2029 With 7.2% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

In recent years, the automotive centre console market size has shown strong growth. It is projected to grow from $33.27 billion in 2024 to $35.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. In the historic period, this growth can be attributed to the rise of modern electric vehicles, changing consumer behavior, limited connectivity features, and simple storage compartments.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automotive Centre Console Market Size?

Looking ahead, the automotive centre console market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $47.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, growth in the high-end and luxury car segments, expansion of the connected car ecosystem and a surge in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. Major trends to watch out for in the forecast period include integration of large touchscreen displays, customizable ambient lighting, connectivity with IoT and smart home devices, wireless charging for devices, and multi-functional and modular console designs.

What's Been Driving The Automotive Centre Console Market's Growth ?

A pivotal factor significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive center console market is the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles. Safe, secure, and robust center control systems have become an integral part of an electric car. Centre consoles in electric cars are used extensively for navigation and touch controls. For instance, an article published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a USA-based unit of the United States Department of Labor in February 2023, predicts that electric vehicle sales in the United States are expected to reach 40% of total passenger car sales by 2030. More optimistic projections foresee electric vehicle sales surpassing 50% by 2030. Thus, with the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the automotive center console market will be further driven.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automotive Centre Console Market Landscape?

Major companies operating in the global automotive centre console market include AGM Automotive LLC, Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia SA, Hyundai Mobis Co, Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Carporation, MVC Holdings LLC.

What's Contributing To The Competitive Edge Of The Automotive Centre Console Market?

A key trend gaining popularity in the automotive center console market is the introduction of new technology in touch screens. Many companies operating in the market are focusing on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, Grammer AG, a Germany-based automobile and car interiors manufacturer, unveiled an automated center console for the rear bench of the HiPhi X electric SUV in September 2023. Noteworthy features included a display holder, smartphone trays, cup holders, and two fold-out tables hidden under a butterfly armrest; special features also included high-quality craftsmanship, upholstery of the finest semi-aniline leather, and cupholders in the two table surfaces with exquisite, magnetic inserts for perfect glass hold.

How Is the Global Automotive Centre Console Market Segmented?

This report covers the automotive centre console market segmented by type: Touch Screen, Buttons And Controls; by vehicle type: Passenger Vehicle, Premium Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Luxury Cars, SUV, and Electric Vehicle; by distribution: Original Equipment Manufacturer, and Aftermarket.

For touch screen segment, the subsegments include: Capacitive Touch Screens, Resistive Touch Screens, Multi-Touch Screens, and Integrated Navigation Systems. For buttons and controls, the subsegments include Mechanical Buttons, Toggle Switches, Rotary Controls, and Touch-sensitive Controls.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Centre Console Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive center console market in 2024. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the automotive center console market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

