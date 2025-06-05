RCB Pledges Rs 10 Lakh Each To Families Of Stampede Victims Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday announced a financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 11 fans who lost their lives in the tragic stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

In addition, the franchise issued a statement that a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support the fans injured in Bengaluru stampede.

Massive crowd outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

The stampede took place during a celebratory event organised to mark RCB's maiden IPL title win. A massive crowd of 2.5 lakh people, far exceeding the stadium's capacity of just 30,000 people, gathered after a 'free entry' announcement, leading to a chaotic stampede that killed 11 and injured several others. The injured were reportedly mostly women and young teens.

RCB's statement

In a statement, RCB said,“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebrations. As a gesture of support and solidarity, the franchise will provide Rs 10 lakh to each of the bereaved families.” The statement also read,“Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief.”

Official Statement: Royal Challengers BengaluruThe unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial... twitter/C50WID1FEI

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 5, 2025

The franchise also extended condolences and prayers to the victims' families and reiterated its commitment to stand by them in this time of grief.

Matter in court

The tragic event has triggered a political storm, with questions raised about poor crowd control, lack of planning, and the failure to anticipate the turnout. The Karnataka government has ordered an investigation, and the High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, demanding a full report from the state administration.

RCB's gesture of financial aid is a step toward acknowledging the pain of the fans who had come to celebrate but ended up facing a horrific tragedy.