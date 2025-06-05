When The Judge Is Judged: U.S. Sanctions Put Brazil's Justice Moraes Under Pressure

MENAFN - The Rio Times) EUA x Alexandre de Moraes: Sanctions Could Reach Confiscation of the Minister's Salary Analysts interviewed by InfoMoney believe that the Trump administration's offensive against the Supreme Court Justice is a real possibility The Trump administration's threat to sanction Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has moved from political rhetoric to a concrete risk, with measures that could include visa bans, asset freezes, and even the confiscation of salary if held in U.S.-linked bank accounts. These developments, confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in official congressional testimony, mark a new and serious phase in the diplomatic standoff between the United States and Brazil. The legal foundation for these sanctions is the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the U.S. to penalize foreign officials accused of human rights abuses or corruption. Rubio stated publicly that the Trump administration is seriously considering these sanctions and that there is a strong chance they will be imposed. The law authorizes the U.S. government to block entry, suspend visas, and freeze any assets or accounts that the targeted individual or their family may hold in the United States. However, the Brazilian Supreme Court has officially stated that Alexandre de Moraes does not have, and has never had, assets, money, or property in the United States. This limits the immediate financial impact of any sanctions.

Still, the reach of U.S. financial regulations means that if Moraes or his family held accounts in Brazilian banks operating in the U.S. or using U.S. dollar clearing, these accounts could be blocked or closed.

This would be done to comply with American law. This could include the confiscation of salary or payments processed through U.S.-linked financial institutions.

U.S.–Brazil Tensions Escalate Over Free Speech The U.S. government's justification centers on accusations that Moraes has overstepped his authority by ordering social media platforms to block accounts and content, including those belonging to U.S. citizens or companies. The Department of State criticized the imposition of fines on U.S.-based companies like X (formerly Twitter) and Rumble for not complying with Brazilian court orders. The Trump administration claims these actions violate freedom of expression and could amount to political persecution, especially against figures aligned with former President Jair Bolsonaro. The campaign for U.S. sanctions gained momentum after the Brazilian Supreme Court opened an inquiry into Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former president, who has since moved to the U.S. and actively lobbied for sanctions against Moraes. Eduardo Bolsonaro's meetings with U.S. lawmakers and public endorsements from figures like Elon Musk have kept the issue in the international spotlight. Brazil's government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has warned that U.S. sanctions against a sitting Supreme Court justice would be an unacceptable interference in Brazil's domestic affairs and an attack on judicial independence. Officials caution that such a step could escalate into a broader diplomatic crisis, affecting commercial and legal cooperation between both countries. The core of the story is the reach of U.S. extraterritorial power and the vulnerability of foreign officials and institutions to American sanctions. While Moraes does not hold assets in the U.S., the threat of sanctions shows how international banking and commerce can become entangled in political disputes. For businesses, this is a reminder that legal and regulatory risks cross borders and that financial flows can be disrupted by political decisions far from home. This standoff shows a reversal of roles: a judge known for punishing others now faces punishment himself, not from his own country, but from a foreign power using its economic and legal reach. The outcome will influence Brazil-U.S. relations, the independence of national courts, and the global balance between digital regulation and freedom of expression.