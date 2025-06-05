403
Tokyo Overtakes New York As World's Top Real Estate Investment Hub
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's real estate sector reached a milestone in the first quarter of 2025. According to Jones Lang LaSalle, Tokyo attracted $11 billion in property investment, surpassing New York's $7.3 billion.
This marks the first time since 2007 that Japan's quarterly real estate investment exceeded 2 trillion yen. Official figures show a 23% year-on-year increase in nationwide investment, driven by foreign capital seeking opportunities amid Japan's low interest rates.
Foreign investors doubled their activity in Japan, with cross-border capital accounting for about 32% of Tokyo's transactions. Offices led the way, making up the largest share of deals, while retail and hotel sectors also saw significant gains.
In the twelve months ending December 2024, Tokyo's commercial real estate transactions reached $34 billion, a 50% jump from the previous year. Osaka and Nagoya also ranked among the world's most active markets.
Several factors explain Tokyo's rise. Japan 's stable economy, transparent regulations, and open approach to foreign ownership make it an attractive market.
The weak yen further boosts foreign purchasing power, while Japan's low interest rates reduce borrowing costs. The government has eased visa rules and offered incentives to attract international investors.
Major deals, such as Blackstone's acquisition of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, highlight this trend. Rising tourism also plays a role, with hotel and short-term rental demand increasing.
Japan's Real Estate Market Heats Up Amid Tourism Boom
In March 2024, Japan welcomed 3.1 million international visitors, a 69.5% increase from the previous year. This surge supports hotel and retail sectors, driving up rents and property values.
High-end residential properties in Tokyo are projected to see an 8% value increase by 2025. Japan's commercial property market faces challenges, including high entry costs and demographic shifts.
However, the country's urban centers remain vibrant. Investors must navigate local tax laws and ensure properties meet safety standards, especially given Japan's exposure to earthquakes.
Japan's real estate market stands out for its resilience and growth potential. Tokyo's lead over New York signals a shift in global investment flows. As foreign capital continues to flow into Japanese property, the country's real estate sector looks set for further expansion in 2025.
