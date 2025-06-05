403
Mexican Vehicle Sales Growth Stalls As Industry Faces New Trade Barriers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported that new vehicle sales in the country rose 0.9% year-on-year through April 2025, reaching 593,284 units.
This growth, although positive, marks a sharp slowdown from the double-digit rebounds seen after the pandemic. The market's momentum has faded as economic headwinds and major policy shifts from the United States reshape the landscape.
January 2025 saw a strong start, with a 5.9% increase in sales over the previous year and 119,811 units sold-the highest January volume since 2017. Nissan led the market with a 16.9% share, followed by General Motors and Volkswagen .
However, growth slowed in subsequent months. March sales rose just 1.3%, and April dropped by 4.6% compared to 2024. Mazda and Toyota posted gains, but several major brands, including General Motors and Honda, saw declines.
The real story behind these numbers is not just about consumer demand. In early 2025, the United States imposed a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, including those from Mexico.
This move hit Mexico's auto sector hard, as 80% of its vehicle exports go to the U.S. The Mexican auto industry, which produced nearly 4 million vehicles in 2024, now faces higher costs and uncertainty.
Manufacturers are scrambling to increase local content in their vehicles to qualify for tariff exemptions under the USMCA trade agreement. Mexico's economy is also losing steam. Growth forecasts for 2025 have been revised downward, with estimates falling below 1%.
Foreign investment is declining, and unemployment is expected to rise. The Bank of Mexico recently cut interest rates to support the economy , but trade tensions and domestic reforms continue to weigh on business confidence.
Despite these challenges, the market is evolving. Electric and hybrid vehicle sales are growing, thanks to government incentives and new models from both established and Chinese brands.
Mexico's strategic location and skilled workforce still make it attractive for global manufacturers, especially as companies look to shift supply chains closer to North America.
In summary, Mexico's automotive market is at a crossroads. While domestic sales have stabilized, external shocks-especially from U.S. tariffs-are forcing the industry to adapt. The sector's future will depend on how quickly it can adjust to new trade realities and shifting consumer preferences.
