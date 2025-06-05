Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hamdan Bin Zayed Emphasises UAE Leadership's Commitment To Global Environmental Cooperation On World Environment Day

2025-06-05 07:00:16
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, June 2025: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, has, on World Environment Day, emphasised the UAE leadership's keenness to advance international cooperation and unify global efforts to address climate change, consolidating the UAE's leading role in ensuring a safe and sustainable future for generations to come.


His Highness said:“The UAE is an inspiring global model in adopting pioneering environmental initiatives and innovative solutions and leading global efforts to address climate challenges.”

World Environment Day is marked on Thursday 5 June 2025, and held under the theme Putting an End to Plastic Pollution.

