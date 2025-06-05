Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels (Osvs) Market Forecast 2025-2034: OSV Applications Expand Beyond Oil & Gas Into Wind And Subsea Sectors, Driving The Market At 7.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Market Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.According to this report, the Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market size reached a value of nearly USD 4.73 billion in 2024. Aided by the increasing offshore oil and gas exploration activities and growing investments in renewable energy projects, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of around USD 9.75 billion by 2034.

The increasing demand for offshore hydrocarbon resources, coupled with advancements in vessel technology, is boosting the Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market revenue.

The rising exploration and production (E&P) activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions are a significant factor propelling the market in the Asia-Pacific. Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are actively investing in offshore oil and gas exploration to enhance energy security and reduce dependency on imports. As offshore fields require specialised logistics and operational support, the demand for OSVs has surged, fuelling the Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market development.

The expanding applications of offshore support vessels in multiple industries also contribute to the market expansion. Beyond oil and gas, OSVs are increasingly being utilised in offshore wind farms, undersea cable laying, and subsea construction. The rising focus on renewable energy projects in countries like Australia, Japan, and South Korea has led to increased deployment of OSVs, supporting offshore wind farm installations and maintenance activities. This is one of the key Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market trends.

Another trend is the increasing focus on offshore renewable energy projects. Governments across the Asia-Pacific region are actively promoting offshore wind energy as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. As a result, OSVs are being used for turbine installation, cable laying, and ongoing maintenance, driving new growth opportunities for vessel operators. This is creating a favourable Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market outlook.

Another significant trend is technological advancement in offshore support vessels. Shipbuilders and service providers are integrating automation, dynamic positioning systems, and fuel-efficient technologies to enhance vessel performance and reduce operational costs. The development of hybrid and electric OSVs is gaining traction, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the push for lower carbon emissions in the maritime sector. This is favourably shaping the Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market dynamics.

The growing adoption of digitalisation in offshore operations is also influencing the market. Advanced fleet management solutions, real-time monitoring systems, and predictive maintenance tools are helping OSV operators improve efficiency, enhance safety, and minimise downtime. The integration of smart technologies is expected to further streamline offshore logistics and optimise vessel utilisation rates. This is driving the Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market growth.

The increasing collaboration between OSV operators and offshore energy companies is expected to drive further market growth. Investments in next-generation vessel designs, improved fuel efficiency, and compliance with evolving maritime safety regulations will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market.



Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Asia-Pacific offshore support vessels market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



Tidewater Inc.

AP Moeller - Maersk A/S

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Austal Ltd.

Solstad Offshore ASA

PACC Offshore Pte. Ltd.

Siem Offshore Inc.

Nam Cheong Limited

Damen Shipyards Group

MMA Offshore Ltd. Others

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Offshore Support Vessels Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Market by Type

7.1 Anchor Handling Tug Vessel (AHTV)

7.2 Platform Supply Vessel

7.3 Multipurpose Support Vessel

7.4 Crew Vessel

7.5 Standby and Rescue Vessel

7.6 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Market by Application

8.1 Shallow Water

8.2 Deep Water

9 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Market by End Use

9.1 Offshore Oil and Gas

9.2 Offshore Wind

10 Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Market by Country

10.1 China

10.2 Japan

10.3 India

10.4 ASEAN

10.5 Australia

10.6 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators of Demand

11.4 Key Indicators of Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

