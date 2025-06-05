Tanzania Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Grow At An AAGR Of 7.7% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Transport And Water Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock growth opportunities in Tanzania's construction sector with insights on market trends and forecasts from 2025-2029. Explore investment impacts, key projects, and industry dynamics across commercial, infrastructure, and energy sectors. Discover strategic insights into Tanzania's pipeline projects and developments.

Construction industry in Tanzania to grow by 7.1% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in the manufacturing, transport and energy infrastructure projects.

According to Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), 901 investment projects totaling TZS20.7 trillion ($7.7 billion) were registered in 2024, marking the highest investment value since 1991. A total of TZS8.4 trillion ($3.1 billion) in investment was secured by 377 projects in the manufacturing sector in 2024, according to data from the TIC.

Significant inflows of capital were also noted in the transportation sector, where 138 projects attracted TZS3.2 trillion ($1.2 billion). Other notable sectors that saw inflows of capital included commercial building projects with 91 projects totaling TZS1.9 trillion ($706 million), and tourism with 76 projects totaling TZS908.1 billion ($337 million).

The Tanzanian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 7.7% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in transport and water infrastructure projects. In February 2025, the African Development Bank (AfDB), announced investment of TZS6.7 trillion ($2.5 billion) to develop priority transport infrastructure projects in Tanzania. Some of the key projects include the Tanzania/Kenya multinational road (Bagamoyo-Pangani-Tanga-Horohoro/Lunga Lunga-Mombasa), with TZS269.5 billion ($100 million) allocated for Tanzania's stretch to improve coastal transport and reduce travel time between Dar es Salaam and Tanga.

Other funded projects include the Nyakanazi-Kabingo-Kasulu-Kumnazi road (western Tanzania), Mawala-Masasi road (southern Tanzania), Tabora-Kigoma-Uvinza railway extending to Musongati, Burundi, and Dodoma (Msalato) International Airport. Moreover, in February 2025, Tanzania's National Roads Agency (Tanroads), under the Ministry of Works, announced plans to ease traffic congestion in five major cities-Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, Dodoma, and Mbeya. Key initiatives include expanding Dar es Salaam's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, constructing flyovers, and adding lanes.

Dodoma's 112km Outer Ring Road is neared completion as of February 2025, with further expansions connecting it to Morogoro, Iringa, and Arusha. Mwanza's Mwanza-Usagara-JPM Bridge highway and Mbeya's TANZAM highway are being widened to four lanes. In Arusha and Kilimanjaro, new bypasses and bridges will be constructed, while bypass projects in Iringa and Songea are in advanced planning stages as of February 2025. The Tanroads is managing over 15,000km of roads across the cities, with 1,300km already completed as of February 2025.

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Tanzania, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Latest news and developments

4. Project analytics

5. Construction Market Data

6. Risk Profile

7. Appendix

