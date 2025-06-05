Parsons Receives 2025 Engineering Excellence Honor Award For Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel And Pump Station Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce that the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) at the national Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) has awarded the Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station project a 2025 Honor Award in the Water and Wastewater category. This prestigious recognition highlights Parsons' commitment to delivering transformative engineering solutions that address contemporary challenges and promote a sustainable future.

Previously, the project received the Grand Award in the Water and Wastewater category from ACEC Missouri, underscoring its exceptional engineering achievements at the state level. As the Deer Creek Watershed Consultant for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD), Parsons played a pivotal role in this major initiative, one of the first large-scale projects under MSD's Capital Improvement Program.

“The Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station project exemplifies our dedication to improving vital infrastructure that enhances environmental sustainability and safeguards communities,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“By leveraging innovative engineering and design, we've helped create a resilient system that will manage stormwater effectively and protect the region's water resources.”

The Deer Creek Watershed in St. Louis County encompasses approximately 24,000 acres served by sanitary systems, including over 100 miles of sanitary and combined sewer. The extensive project, which spanned several years, involved preliminary and final design and construction-phase services for a tunnel, pump station, eight shafts, five diversion structures, and five hydraulic drop structures. One of the key components of the project was the design of a wet weather sanitary storage facility aimed at attenuating peak wet weather flows, mitigating overloading of the Deer Creek Trunk sewer, and preventing downstream sewer overloading, including at the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The tunnel, approximately four miles long and 19 feet in diameter, was constructed 175 feet below the surface in solid rock and can store over 38 million gallons of wastewater during wet-weather events. This innovative solution ensures that the region can effectively manage excess stormwater, reduce environmental impacts, and maintain the integrity of its critical wastewater infrastructure.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons' water and wastewater expertise, visit .

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1