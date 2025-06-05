Philips Foundation 2024 Annual Report: Expanding Access To Quality Healthcare For 46.5 Million People



In 2024, Philips Foundation initiated 22 new projects and 5 new impact investments expanding its impact and reach in innovative healthcare delivery to India and South America

Celebrating a decade of impact with strong progress towards the Foundation's 2030 goal to improve access to healthcare for 100 million people in underserved communities a year The combined impact of longstanding strategic collaborations and new innovative partnerships with healthcare ventures affirm the Foundation's approach to locally embedded innovation with flexible financing models to improve healthcare access

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Marking its tenth anniversary, Philips Foundation today released its 2024 Annual Report , highlighting a year in which the Philips Foundation helped provide access to quality healthcare for 46.5 million people around the world – a significant increase from 28 million the year before.

This progress was driven by 22 new initiatives and five new early-stage capital impact investments that expanded Philips Foundation's reach, channeling Philips' health technology expertise to help address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and maternal health challenges, predominantly at the primary care level in underserved communities.

“Today, half of the global population still does not have access to healthcare. Innovation and new digital technologies, combined with an ecosystem of partners, can improve health outcomes and make progress towards a future where quality healthcare is within reach for everyone,” said Marnix van Ginneken, Chair of the Board of the Philips Foundation .“The Foundation's tenth anniversary marks an important milestone, demonstrating our continued commitment to addressing the critical needs of the world's most vulnerable populations.”

Since it was established in 2014, Philips Foundation has brought healthcare solutions to some of the most remote and underserved regions across the globe – from rural clinics in Africa to urban slums in Latin America. These efforts included groundbreaking work to combat neglected diseases such as rheumatic heart disease in collaboration with the World Heart Federation, and cross-continental ultrasound training programs with RAD-AID International , enabling frontline healthcare workers to detect and prevent life-threatening conditions for people living in low-resource settings.

Philips Foundation continues to build scalable healthcare models by providing ventures early-stage capital through Philips Foundation Impact Investments , supporting locally driven innovation and accelerating access to healthcare in underserved settings. In 2024, Philips Foundation Impact Investments expanded its portfolio with new ventures from India and Latin America , reinforcing its commitment to financially viable, locally rooted healthcare innovation.

“Combining the impact of long-term strategic collaborations and new, innovative partnerships and early-stage investments, the Foundation has helped to embed healthcare innovations in the communities where they're most needed, improving healthcare access,” Margot Cooijmans, Director of Philips Foundation and Philips Foundation Impact Investments , said.“We continue to increase the number of people that we reach with quality healthcare, bringing us closer to our ambition to reach 100 million people annually by 2030.”

To read the full 2024 Annual Report, click here .

About Philips Foundation

Philips Foundation is a registered non-profit organization established in 2014 – with a mission to provide access to quality healthcare for underserved communities across the globe. By leveraging Philips' capabilities and combining them with the experience and expertise of non-governmental organizations and other community-focused and impact-driven enterprises, Philips Foundation helps create innovative pathways to open up affordable healthcare for communities most in need. By also partnering with innovative social entrepreneurs rooted in the local ecosystem, Philips Foundation aims to increase access to healthcare for 100 million people a year by 2030. More information can be found at





