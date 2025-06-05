Scientific Report 'Nanoplastics In The Biosphere: From Molecular Impact To Planetary Crisis' Warns Of New Global Threat

ALLATRA International Public Movement has published an analytical report titled“Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis.”

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The official website of the ALLATRA International Public Movement has published an analytical report titled“Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis .”Authors: ALLATRA International Public MovementIn collaboration with: the Bolivian Catholic University of San Pablo and the Creative Society international project.For the first time, a single document comprehensively presents data on the spread of micro- and nanoplastics throughout the biosphere, their infiltration into food chains, and their devastating impact on human health and ecosystems. This report is the result of a large-scale interdisciplinary analysis encompassing ecological, climatic, medical, physical, and chemical dimensions of the destructive influence micro- and nanoplastics exert on the biosphere and human health.The report presents scientific data on the scale and consequences of micro- and nanoplastic pollution:1. The rapid spread of micro- and nanoplastics across all environments of the biosphere-from ocean depths to the air we breathe.2. The detection of plastic particles in water, food, and the human body-regardless of geographic location.3. The integration of these particles into food chains and their ability to bypass natural barriers, including penetration into the brain and placenta.4. Accumulation of nanoplastics in organs and tissues with long-term consequences that may take years to manifest.5. The abnormal, destructive effects of micro- and nanoplastics on health:- Inflammation, DNA damage, and mutations;- Hormonal system disruption;- Accelerated cellular aging;- Memory and cognitive decline;- Reproductive disorders, erectile dysfunction, infertility;- Rising rates of cancer.6. The especially dangerous impact on children-beginning in the prenatal period-leading to developmental disorders of the brain, mental health, immune system, and nervous system.Special attention is given to solution-oriented approaches, including innovative proposals from the ALLATRA scientific community.International Presentation of the Report at the VaticanThe report was first presented in May 2025 at the international conference of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation at the Vatican , where it was introduced by Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement.The creation of the report was inspired by the personal blessing given in 2024 by His Holiness Pope Francis to the participants of the ALLATRA International Public Movement after he became acquainted with their earlier scientific work, including their report on geodynamic changes on Earth. His message-calling on them to continue their efforts to protect our common home, the planet Earth-delivered during his pontificate became a powerful impetus for ALLATRA participants. It encouraged them to undertake a deeper investigation into the urgent issue of nanoplastics, which poses a serious threat to all of humanity and its future.“Plastic is no longer just solid waste: it has become an active agent of transformation, impacting both the environment and the human body. Its consequences are already becoming apparent. The MNP crisis extends beyond ecology and medicine; it must also be understood in the context of national security, macroeconomics, and international relations,” the report notes.The full document is available to read and download on the official website of the ALLATRA International Public Movement:About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization conducting large-scale research in the fields of geodynamics and environmental transformation. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific collaboration. ALLATRA places particular emphasis on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

