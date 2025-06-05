Branded Hospitality Celebrates Another Portfolio Exit With Acquisition Of Yumpingo By Black Box Intelligence

Branded Hospitality Ventures Logo

This Acquisition Marks Branded's 7th Exit Since 2018, Solidifying Its Role as a Top Global ResTech Investor

- Jimmy FrischlingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality Ventures (Branded ), a leading investment and solutions platform for the hospitality and foodservice industry, is proud to announce another successful portfolio exit with the acquisition of Yumpingo by Black Box Intelligence. The deal marks the seventh exit in Branded's growing portfolio of 44 direct investments since its founding in 2018.Yumpingo, a UK-based guest experience and feedback platform, has been a standout in the ResTech space for its ability to deliver real-time, location-level insights that help restaurants drive operational improvements and elevate the guest experience. The acquisition by Black Box Intelligence creates a powerhouse of restaurant performance data and guest intelligence, offering operators an unprecedented 360-degree view of their businesses.This milestone follows Branded's recent recognition by PitchBook as the third most active global investor in restaurant technology since 2020, validating the firm's operator-led investment thesis and its commitment to identifying and accelerating category-defining solutions. Branded's portfolio includes additional notable exits such as Bbot (acquired by DoorDash) and GoParrot (acquired by Square).“We're absolutely thrilled for the entire Yumpingo team,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality.“Yumpingo was one of our earliest investments, and watching them grow from an emerging startup to a sought-after acquisition target has been incredibly rewarding. In a time when market volatility dominates the headlines, this type of M&A activity is a powerful signal that innovation and strategic growth in the restaurant tech sector are very much alive. It's a win not just for Yumpingo, but for the entire industry.”Branded's investment in Yumpingo exemplifies its hands-on approach to portfolio support-leveraging its media platform, operator network, and strategic relationships to accelerate growth and visibility for emerging brands. Branded continues to deliver not just capital, but meaningful impact.As the hospitality industry continues to face shifting consumer expectations, labor pressures, and economic uncertainty, Branded Hospitality remains focused on empowering the technologies that help restaurants work smarter, connect deeper with guests, and grow stronger.-END -

