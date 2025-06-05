Complete Facility Closure Auction: Keystone Troutman, NC Plant To Sell All Equipment Across Four-Day Auction Event

All equipment is being sold in a 4 day unreserved auction on Aucto starting June 10th 2025.

TROUTMAN, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aucto , the leading online industrial equipment marketplace, has been selected to manage the complete liquidation of the Keystone Powdered Metal Company's Troutman, NC facility. The multi-day auction will take place online, offering buyers around the globe the opportunity to acquire well maintained, high-quality manufacturing and plant support equipment as the facility ceases operations.

The sale event will span four days, with each day focused on a specific asset categories:

Compacting & Sintering Equipment

Auction Date: June 10th 2025, 10:00 AM EDT

Featuring a wide range of Cincinnati, Gasbarre & Daewha compacting presses, Gasbarre & Koyo Lindberg sintering & carburizing furnaces and related powdered metal processing equipment.

Machining & Grinding Equipment

Auction Date: June 11th 2025, 10:00 AM EDT

Includes Toyosk, Takamatsu CNC mills, Okuma & Takisawa CNC lathes, Landis & Cincinnati surface grinders, and other metalworking machinery used in precision part manufacturing.

Automation & Support Equipment

Auction Date: June 12th 2025, 10:00 AM EDT

Featuring Kawasaki & Fanuc robots, inspection and automation equipment and an extensive inventory of capital spare parts & tooling

Day 4 – General Plant Equipment

Auction Date: June 13th 2025, 10:00 AM EDT

Offers buyers a chance to bid on plant & facility items including air compressors, boilers, material handling equipment, and shop support tools.

All auctions are unreserved and conducted online at Aucto.

“This is a rare opportunity for powdered metal companies, manufacturers, machine shops, and plant operators to acquire well-maintained industrial assets directly from a major powdered metal production facility,” said Trevor Jenson, Buyer Relations Manager at Aucto.“We have taken care to provide operating videos, technical details and rigging and loading costs so buyers can make informed purchasing decisions.”

Auction Details:

Location: Troutman, North Carolina (Online bidding only)

Inspection: Available by appointment only

Auction Platform:

Buyer Support Contact: Trevor Jenson, ... or 415-275-1083

For more information and to register to bid, visit Aucto.

Trevor Jenson

Aucto Inc.

+1 415-275-1083

...

