D'art Design Leads Retail Transformation Project For Indigo

D'Art redesigned and executed IndiGo's new retail outlets that boosted in-person booking and strengthened ground-level brand identity and agent support.

- Sameer Khosla, Global Design Director, D'Art DesignMUMBAI, INDIA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move that highlights a significant shift in how air travel services are now being more accessible across India, IndiGo , one of the most prominent leaders in the domestic airlines industry, decided to collaborate with D'Art Design, a 360 degree branding and marketing agency, for its retail transformation project. This partnership was aimed at a comprehensive revamp of the airline's on ground ticketing network. It brings together vision, execution, and innovation to enhance the accessibility and functionality of airline ticketing centers and further align them with modern design trends and evolving customer needs and expectations.Transforming Access in a Competitive Aviation LandscapeBoasting an extensive fleet of over 320 state of the art aircraft with flight operations to over 110 destinations, IndiGo is one of India's leading players in the aviation market. But while the airline was expanding in the skies, a big opportunity was being overlooked on the ground: creating a modern, cohesive network of ticketing outlets that could drive the growing demand for in person travel consultation, itinerary planning, and direct bookings.The civil aviation sector in India, as well as the world, is at a rapid rate of transformation. Various mergers and acquisitions and tough competition have led to increased focus on operational agility and customer engagement. Understanding these dynamics, IndiGo realized that they needed to reinvent their retail interface-for both unbonded ticketing agents and passengers.This vision translated into a long term transformational strategy wherein the key goal was to drive increased walk ins, deliver a rich in store booking experience, and strengthen the brand's physical identity and image.Retail Transformation as a Growth CatalystThe airline entered into partnership with D'Art following a series of high level talks with the agency's management. Conversion specialist D'Art, which is well versed in spatial space design and retail branding , contributed strategic clarity and depth of execution. In addition, the retail firm covered everything, starting right from storefront branding to full scale interior design in the respective project, in order to develop cohesive branding for IndiGo.This collaboration was mainly centralized around a strong visual concept: to transform the formal travel agency office (functional ticketing centers) into a streamlined, brand integrated establishment that mirrors the modernity and scale of IndiGo's operation.Unlike traditional branding, this transformational work was based on D'Art's philosophy of holistic retail design. Its attention was not only on the aesthetic appeal of the retail spaces but majorly on customer flow, interaction areas, and usage of space in all of IndiGo's stores."Retail transformation in aviation is not just about design. Instead, it is more about aligning the brand's vision with everyday touchpoints. We had to ensure that each element inside and outside the ticketing centers narrated a unified story of simplicity, scale, and efficiency,” stated Deepak Kumar, the global operations director at D'Art Design. "Our role was to bring cohesion between brand presence and the customer experience in a space that, historically, had not been viewed as a strategic asset," he further added.Strategic Planning, Layered ExecutionThe project started with extensive audits of existing ticketing centers at a variety of sites in India. The initial findings included a messy layout, confusing navigation, and old designs that don't reflect the airline's modern state. Most of these outlets were clogged up over years of decay, both in terms of brand experience and operational usefulness.Filling those voids, D'Art applied a three tiered approach. The first point included rethinking facades and front of house signage for instant brand recall. The second point was about cross training the internal layout so the customer journey (walk in, consulting, and booking) is mapped out. And lastly, the third fragment was concerned with adopting brand as well as product centric merchandising and digital aids that facilitate communicating offerings while freeing up reliance on verbal communication.The implementation was rolled out in stages to limit disruption to day to day business operations. D'Art Design employed a specific team of people who were going around the country and the world, region by region, rolling them out, customizing them for the local market while keeping the brand consistency. The transformation wasn't superficial. Instead, it extended to lighting, customer movement flow, consultation counters, and even acousticsRedefining the In Person Booking ExperienceThis effort was made when digital bookings had overtaken air travel. But it has a large number of customers, notably in tier II and tier III cities, who prefer to book through an agent, especially when it comes to complicated itineraries or group bookings. For those customers, the store is not just a point of sale. Instead, it is actually a trust building experience.By carrying out this retail transformation project, IndiGo has directly empowered its channel partners with an environment that boosts credibility and professionalism while simultaneously improving customer comfort and engagement. The freshly designed and executed outlets now provide better seating areas, private discussion corners, and clear directional guidance. All these facilities adequately highlight IndiGo's commitment to offering a comfortable and personalized way of travel planning to its customers.Speaking on the completion of the first phase of the rollout, a senior representative from IndiGo stated,“Our goal has always been to make air travel accessible and convenient to everyone. By modernizing the way customers engage with us on the ground, we are really grateful to D'Art Design for facilitating our massive retail transformation project and helping us ensure consistency in the IndiGo experience.”Strengthening the Agent EcosystemAnother major element of the project was to recapture the interest of independent ticketing agents, many of whom have been long term partners in the growth of the airline. D'Art's team conducted focus groups with agents, showing them how the new store layout design logic would work and discussing ideas for stronger support of business client interactions.Training modules and induction materials were moved around too, so that the physical facelift was fully complemented with service level uniformity. Feedback loops were established and used to assess new layouts on the fly in multiple places in order to iterate them over time.The move was not just concerned with enhancing footfall and customer satisfaction. Instead, the relaunched outlets are now serving as a touchpoint to members of the agent network, thereby helping in nourishing their faith and trust in the organization and providing a solid lift in their business operations.Outlook and Strategic AlignmentWhat really makes this project significant is that it perfectly fits into the mega strategy roadmap of IndiGo. When market share is so closely linked to customer perception and the proximity of product offerings to the demand side of the equation, long term investment in ground level assets is actually a wise and forward looking step.With the aviation industry evolving into a post consolidation phase, interest in brand exposure and multi channel interaction is on the rise. IndiGo's forward investment in such a transformative piece is a testament not just to its confidence in its future growth story but also to how it wants to ensure common offerings across the board.A Model for Evolution of an IndustryThe experimental success of this collaboration between D'Art Design and IndiGo perhaps highlights how a strategic retail design mission can meet up with operational anticipation to set a new direction for the delivery of services.For both organizations, the project is bigger than just a series of marketing rollouts - it's a statement of purpose and transferable skills. With the current implementation in progress for full national scale in the next few quarters, the impact of this shift will be immediate and lasting. And as the world of flying continues to change, this initiative could offer a template to other airlines wanting to redesign how they deal with customers while keeping their mission in sight.

