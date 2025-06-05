Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
Nibiru announces the launch of Block Party , allowing users to earn Aura, a new points system that's designed to reward real user participation across its DeFi ecosystem. Aura reflects each user's contributions through trading, liquidity, lending, or quests, and forms the backbone of Nibiru's seasonal incentive engine.
Aura is earned by interacting with applications on Nibiru EVM, including trading platforms like Oku, lending protocols such as LayerBank, DEXs like MIMSwap and OmniSwap, and the Sai perpetuals exchange. Users can also bridge assets via Stargate, mint and trade NFTs on Element, or explore prediction markets like BRKT and PRDT. With dozens of active applications already integrated, Nibiru EVM is live, growing, and ready for usage.
Each month-long Aura Season resets the scoreboard. Aura is earned through both onchain and off-chain missions. Onchain activity is tracked via Merkl, a battle-tested liquidity mining engine built by Angle Protocol. Off-chain and social missions are powered by Galxe, a leading quest platform trusted by major Web3 ecosystems.
Participants can boost their Aura by providing sustained liquidity in eligible pools. For example, users who lock funds in select stablecoin pairs for 90+ days can earn up to 3.5x point multipliers. Others can earn through concentrated liquidity, active trading, or completing protocol-specific missions.
Nibiru Block Party: How to Earn Nibiru Aura
Aura points and leaderboards will be viewable through a public dashboard launching soon. Each month closes with a snapshot of rankings, followed by a claim window and the start of a new season. Mechanisms such as Sybil resistance and time-weighted tracking have been implemented to ensure that rewards are allocated based on genuine activity, minimizing the potential for manipulation. The incentive structure is designed to proportionally reflect participant contributions.Full rules, terms, and conditions for the Block Party and Aura rewards are located
