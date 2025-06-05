403
Brazil Advances In Nuclear Submarine Construction With France
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is moving forward with the construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine through a partnership with France.
Navy Commander Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen recently joined the presidential delegation visiting the Naval Group headquarters in Toulon to advance this major defense project.
Brazil began building the Álvaro Alberto submarine after formalizing agreements for technology transfer and materials with France, following a strategic partnership established in 2008.
The Submarine Development Program (PROSUB) aims to strengthen Brazil's maritime sovereignty and protect its vast offshore resources, often called the“Blue Amazon.”
The program includes four conventional submarines, three of which are already launched or delivered, and the nuclear-powered Álvaro Alberto.
The French company Naval Group provides technical support for the submarine's design and construction, while Brazil independently develops the nuclear propulsion system.
Ambition Meets Strategic Reality
Brazil's government and Navy see this project as a way to boost the national industrial sector, create thousands of jobs, and secure strategic independence.
Official figures show that PROSUB has generated around 4,000 jobs and led to the creation of a modern shipyard and naval base at Itaguaí. The total investment is estimated at over 23 billion reais, making it one of the country's largest defense projects.
However, the project faces challenges. France has been cautious about transferring sensitive nuclear technology, and budget constraints have caused delays. The Brazilian Navy now expects the nuclear submarine to be launched between 2036 and 2037, later than initially planned.
Despite these setbacks, both countries remain committed to the partnership, with French President Emmanuel Macron publicly supporting Brazil's nuclear ambitions as long as non-proliferation commitments are respected.
This project matters because it positions Brazil as the first country outside the permanent members of the UN Security Council to operate a nuclear-powered submarine.
The submarine will allow Brazil to patrol and defend its offshore resources more effectively, supporting economic interests and regional influence. The story reflects Brazil's drive for technological autonomy and a stronger role in the South Atlantic.
