Wicked: For Good Trailer Out Now Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Dazzle In First Look

Universal has released the official trailer for 'Wicked: For Good', the second part of 2024's hit Broadway movie adaptation.

'Wicked: For Good' brings back Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp and Bowen Yang as Pfannee. Jon M. Chu directed both films with screenplays by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, reported Variety to the official logline, the second film is "set in the Land of Oz, before and after Dorothy Gale's arrival from Kansas" -- will "cover the events of the musical's second act, following Elphaba and Glinda's friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever," reported Variety.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who take on the iconic roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West

In what has been a career-defining moment, Erivo's role as Elphaba in 'Wicked' has garnered critical acclaim, alongside a Best Supporting Actress nomination for co-star Ariana Grande's Oscar nomination comes as part of a string of successes for 'Wicked', the musical fantasy film directed by Jon M Chu.

The film has received 10 nominations, including one for Best Picture, which was announced by producer Marc Platt.'Wicked' has already made waves at the box office, grossing USD 709.9 million globally, making it the highest-grossing movie musical to date.

Erivo plays Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman with extraordinary magical powers, while Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, her privileged and popular counterpart.'Wicked: For Good' will hit theatres on November 21, 2025, following the incredible success of its predecessor. The Wicked franchise, which is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West', offers a fresh perspective on the well-known 'The Wizard of Oz' characters, exploring their lives before Dorothy's arrival in Oz.

"Wicked: For Good" is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 21, according to Variety.