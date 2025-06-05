Is The Big Bang Theory Crumbling? Scientists REVEAL How The Universe Really Began

For decades, the Big Bang theory has reigned supreme in the scientific community - a colossal explosion that birthed space, time, and everything in between. But now, a team of radical cosmologists is flipping that long-held narrative on its head.

In a provocative new study, Professor Enrique Gaztanaga of the University of Portsmouth, along with his collaborators, introduces the "Black Hole Universe" theory. Rather than springing from a singular explosive event, they argue that our universe was forged in the depths of a gravitational collapse - a cosmic implosion that rebounded, birthing the universe we see today.

This bold hypothesis asserts that the universe didn't erupt out of a singularity in a Big Bang, but instead emerged from the collapse of matter into a massive black hole - a bounce-back event that launched the universe outward.

Professor Gaztanaga claims this new model accounts for the universe's vast structure without invoking speculative constructs like dark energy - a mysterious force scientists have yet to directly observe.“Infinities may appear in mathematics, but they have no physical meaning. Nature doesn't work with infinite masses or infinite precision,” he told MailOnline.

A particularly compelling aspect of this theory is its testability. Unlike the Big Bang model, which posits a universe that is perfectly flat, the Black Hole Universe suggests that space should possess a subtle curvature. Missions like NASA's Euclid and the upcoming Arrakhis telescope from the European Space Agency could soon deliver data to confirm or debunk this claim.

Is the Big Bang Theory crumbling?

According to established physics, when massive stars collapse, they create regions where gravity becomes so intense that not even light can escape. Traditionally, this collapse is believed to continue until all matter is squeezed into a singularity - a point of infinite density.

But modern quantum mechanics throws a wrench into this scenario. Quantum rules state that matter can't be compressed infinitely - particles resist being pinned down or overlapped. That resistance, researchers argue, prevents complete collapse, instead creating a bounce - a cosmic rebirth.

Professor Gaztanaga's equations reveal that this bounce not only creates a universe but also accounts for both the initial burst of rapid inflation and the ongoing acceleration of cosmic expansion - all without needing any additional forces.“Inflation is simply part of the same dynamical process - the collapse and bounce - so it doesn't need to be added as a separate mechanism,” he says.

An Infinite Russian Doll of Universes?

Perhaps the most mind-bending implication of the Black Hole Universe theory is its nested nature. According to Gaztanaga, our entire universe may be sitting inside a black hole, which itself lies within a grander parent universe - and this nesting could continue indefinitely.

“We don't know for sure, but the theory allows for black holes within black holes - a nested, possibly endless structure. The key insight is that our universe may not be the beginning of everything. We are not unique, just part of a larger system,” he adds.

This echoes the Copernican principle, which dethroned Earth from the center of the cosmos centuries ago. Now, Gaztanaga and his team propose a similar demotion - our universe might not be the beginning or the center of all existence, but just one bubble in a much grander, cosmic foam.

The ultimate litmus test for the Black Hole Universe lies in the shape of space itself. If telescopes detect even the slightest curvature in the fabric of the cosmos, it could upend the Big Bang orthodoxy and usher in a new era in cosmology.