World Environment Day 2025: Explore Denmark, The World's Greenest Country

World Environment Day 2025: From wind power to cycling culture, Denmark embraces sustainable living. Discover its role in tackling climate change and its innovative green initiatives

On World Environment let's explore the greenest country in the world and learn something new their popular sustainable practices.

Denmark is a global leader in wind energy, with wind turbines playing a key role in its electricity production. More than half of Denmark's electricity comes from renewable sources (mainly wind and solar).

Denmark aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels by 2030, achieve climate neutrality by 2045, and become a net-negative emissions country by 2050.

Denmark is building the world's first energy island, expanding its offshore wind energy capacity, and aiming to supply green electricity to millions of homes.

Denmark has decades of stability, cross-party political support, public-private partnerships, and high social trust, enabling long-term environmental policies.

Denmark helps other countries fight climate change by providing aid and was the first to pledge funds for climate loss in developing nations.

Denmark's efforts include energy-efficient buildings, green shipping initiatives, water management, and waste recycling.

Many people in Denmark, a developed country, cycle for daily commutes to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions.

Denmark has more than twice as many bicycles (4.2 million) as cars (1.8 million). Copenhageners cycle over 1.13 million km daily.

Denmark is considered one of the happiest and least corrupt countries in the world.

Denmark has an 11,771km coastline, longer than the Great Wall. Almost everyone can swim; it's compulsory in public schools.