French Open 2025: Sinner's Opponent Bublik Predicted His Defeat Before The Quarterfinal Clash

Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik already manifested his defeat to world no. 1 Jannik Sinner before the French Open 2025 quarterfinal clash at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, June 4.

Alexander Bublik was completely dominated by the Italian tennis star in three straight sets - 1-6, 7-5, 0-6. The quarterfinal clash lasted just 1 hour and 49 minutes. In the opening set of the quarterfinal clash, Kazakh could barely find his rhythm as Sinner broke him twice early on in the match, racing to 4-0 before the World No.1 wrapped up the first set with 6-1 in just 38 minutes. However, Bublik showed more fight in the second set, pushing Sinner to the limit with aggressive baseline play, and even managed to break the Italian once before eventually conceding 5-7.

In the third set, Bublik could not manage to stop the juggernaut of Sinner as the Italian raised his level once again, delivering a flawless bagel 6-0 and sealing his spot in the semifinal with clinical precision.

Bublik predicted his quarterfinal defeat to Sinner

Ahead of the quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner, Alexander Bublik made an honest admission that he would not win against the Italian opponent. Speaking at the press conference, Bublik revealed that he had already booked a flight to America for vacation, knowing that he would not win a set against 'robot'.

“To be fair, the guy is a robot. What do you expect of me? No chance I will win a set. I made good money this week and booked a flight to America. Boobie needs a vacation. I have always wanted to see the Grand Canyon.”

Bublik already booked flight ahead of Sinner match"To be fair the guy is a robot. What do you expect of me? No chance I will win a set. I made good money this week and booked a flight to America. Boobie needs a vacation. I have always wanted to see the Grand Canyon." twitter/SPscN0pa53

- TENNISCentel (@TennisCentel) June 4, 2025

Before the quarterfinal match of the French Open, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik met four times on the ATP tour, with the Italian winning on three occasions. Their last face-off was in 2023, when Bublik received a walkover from Sinner after the Italian retired hurt due to injury during the quarterfinal at the Halle Open in Germany.

Following the quarterfinal win, Jannik extended his record against Bublik to 4-1 in head-to-head meetings, further asserting his dominance over the Kazakh on the ATP tour.

Alexander Bublik's impressive French Open run ends at the quarterfinal

Alexander Bublik might have lost to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, but the Kazakh had an impressive run in the French Open. Bublik kicked off his campaign with a straight sets win against Australian tennis player James Duckworth in the opening round of the tournament before facing Alex de Minaur in the second round.

In the second round, Bublik was on the verge of an early exit from the tournament after he was two sets down against de Minaur. But the Kazakh bounced back and won the last three sets to clinch his spot in the third round, where he defeated Henrique Rocha of Portugal in three sets to qualify for the fourth round.

In the fourth round, Bublik lost the opening set to Jack Draper but managed to clinch the victory by making a comeback in the next three sets to advance to the quarterfinals, marking his best performance not only at Roland Garros but across all four Grand Slam tournaments.