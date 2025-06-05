Stree To Kai Po Che: Rajkummar Rao's Most Successful Films That Define His Versatile Career
Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf is performing well at the box office, becoming his third highest-grosser. But can it surpass his top two hits?
Released on May 23, Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned ₹65.10 crore in India so far. According to Koimoi, it may reach ₹75–80 crore, becoming Rajkummar Rao's third highest-grossing film. Here's a look at his other top earners.
Shrikant ranks fifth among Rajkummar Rao's top grossers. This biopic of visually impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, featured Rao in the lead role. The film was a semi-hit at the box office, earning ₹49.50 crore in total.
Fourth is 'Kai Po Che!' Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, starring Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Amit Sadh, this 2013 film collected ₹50 crore net.
Second is 'Stree'. Directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and others, this 2018 blockbuster earned ₹129.67 crore net.
Rao's top grosser is 'Stree 2', also directed by Amar Kaushik, with a star-studded cast. This 2024 film earned a whopping ₹625.70 crore net.
Note: Queen (2014) earned around ₹61 crore at the box office, but since Rajkummar Rao played a supporting role, it isn't counted among his top five grossers.
