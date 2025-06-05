Club World Cup: Will Scaloni Rest Messi In Argentina Matches To Keep Him Fresh For Inter Miami?

Argentina's national team is gearing up for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, and it seems Lionel Messi might be given a break. With Argentina already securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni is looking to experiment with younger players.

Messi's potential rest

Messi, who has been in excellent form for Inter Miami, might be spared from the upcoming qualifiers to ensure he's well-rested for the FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami is set to participate in the tournament, which kicks off on June 14.

Scaloni's thoughts on Messi

When asked about Messi's involvement, Scaloni stated, "I've been talking to him, we're still talking. We've been in contact recently. We haven't decided whether he'll start or not for the match." Scaloni emphasized the importance of evaluating Messi's physical condition before making a decision.

Argentina's injury woes

Argentina is currently dealing with several injuries, particularly in midfield. However, Scaloni views this as an opportunity to give younger players a chance to prove themselves. "These things have come at a time when we can accept them because we're not in need of points, but it's an opportunity for the kids to play in their place," Scaloni explained.

Upcoming matches

Argentina will face Chile on Thursday and then host Colombia on Tuesday. Following these matches, Messi will return to Inter Miami to prepare for the Club World Cup, where they'll face Al Ahly in their opening match.