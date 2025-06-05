World Environment Day 2025: Top 10 Greenest Countries In The World

On World Environment Day, discover the 10 greenest countries. Learn which country leads the way and their contributions to environmental conservation

World Environment Day 2025

June 5th is a special day for greenery. It's World Environment Day, a time to pledge to keep our world green.

Pollution is a major problem, and global change is a huge concern. Breathing freely is difficult in many countries. Yet, 10 countries remain lush and green.Estonia, often called a green country, embraces eco-conscious policies. It's becoming a leader in greentech and cleantech, known for clean air and vast forests. It topped the list in 2024 with a score of 75.7.Denmark, considered by some as the greenest, leads in wind energy. Its goal is a 70% emission reduction by 2030.Luxembourg, known for its strong environmental policies, is a leader in green initiatives.Germany aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and promote high sustainability.Finland focuses on protecting forests and water bodies, banning coal in electricity production, and improving air quality.Sweden is known for renewable energy innovation and aims for fossil-fuel-free energy by 2045.Switzerland has strong environmental governance and is considered a green nation.Norway gets 98% of its electricity from hydropower and is advancing in carbon technologies.Iceland uses geothermal and hydro energy extensively, promotes eco-friendly living, and aims for carbon neutrality by 2040.New Zealand is committed to net-zero by 2050 with sustainable farming and public transport innovations.