Influencer Sharmishta Panoli Gets Interim Bail After Arrest Over Operation Sindoor Post

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, June 5, granted interim bail to 22-year-old law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested in connection with a controversial post linked to Operation Sindoor.

Panoli, a student at Symbiosis Law School, was arrested on May 30 by Kolkata Police after an FIR was filed at the Garden Reach Police Station. The FIR alleged that Panoli had made offensive remarks against Prophet Mohammad in a video she shared on Instagram and X, sparking backlash.

Strict bail conditions imposed

Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, hearing the bail plea, allowed Panoli to be released on a personal bond of ₹10,000. She has been ordered to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and not leave the country without the permission of the Chief Judicial Magistrate. However, she may be permitted to travel abroad for academic reasons, subject to court approval.

The court had earlier refused her bail plea, stating that the right to free speech does not include the right to hurt the religious sentiments of others. This time, however, interim relief was granted while the investigation continues.

Offensive post and legal fallout

Panoli's post allegedly contained blasphemous remarks about Prophet Mohammad, which many deemed offensive. Following intense criticism, she deleted the content and issued a public apology on X. Despite this, the Kolkata Police proceeded with legal action.

An FIR was registered on May 15, and arrest warrants were issued just two days later. Panoli was arrested in Gurugram and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Trial Court, a decision she also challenged in her plea.

What was Sharmishta Panoli's Operation Sindoor post?

Indian security agencies launched Operation Sindoor as a recent counter-terrorism initiative, and Sharmishta Panoli's post was reportedly linked to its communal implications. Her content allegedly targeted the Muslim community, prompting the police to act swiftly.

Next steps With the interim bail in place, the investigation continues. The court has not yet ruled on the legality of the remand order or the larger constitutional arguments raised in Panoli's plea. A full hearing is expected in the coming days.