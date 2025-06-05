Don't Look Up To Bird Box: Top 10 Most Watched Movies On Netflix
Netflix has released a list of its most-watched movies globally. Here's a closer look at the top 10 films ranked by total viewing hours.
Red Notice
The action-comedy 'Red Notice,' starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, takes the top spot. With thrilling scenes and plenty of humor, it's no wonder this film leads the list. Clocking in at 1 hour 58 minutes, it boasts 230.9 million views and a whopping 454.2 million hours watched.
Carry On
This gripping action thriller quickly climbed to second place with a massive viewership. With a runtime of 2 hours, it has garnered 172.1 million views and 344.1 million hours watched.
Don't Look Up
This comedic yet thought-provoking film about a comet hurtling towards Earth, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has captured audiences. At 2 hours 23 minutes long, it has 171.4 million views and 408.6 million hours watched.
The Adam Project
This sci-fi adventure blends time travel and family dynamics, starring Ryan Reynolds. It's a heartwarming and humorous watch. With a runtime of 1 hour 47 minutes, it has 157.6 million views and 251 million hours watched.
Bird Box
This suspenseful thriller starring Sandra Bullock keeps viewers on the edge of their seats and remains a fan favorite on Netflix. With a runtime of 2 hours 4 minutes, it boasts 157.4 million views and 325.3 million hours watched.
Back in Action
With thrilling action and a fast-paced plot, 'Back in Action' quickly earned its spot on this list. At 1 hour 54 minutes long, it has 147.2 million views and 279.7 million hours watched.
Leave the World Behind
This thought-provoking film explores what happens when technology and human connection suddenly cease. With a runtime of 2 hours 22 minutes, it has 143.4 million views and 339.3 million hours watched.
The Gray Man
Starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, 'The Gray Man' is a spy thriller with international locales and intense fight sequences. It has a runtime of 2 hours 9 minutes, 139.3 million views, and 299.5 million hours watched.
Damsel
This film tells the story of a courageous young woman forced to fend for herself in a fantastical adventure. With a runtime of 1 hour 50 minutes, it has 138 million views and 253 million hours watched.
We Can Be Heroes
A fun, colorful superhero movie perfect for kids and families, 'We Can Be Heroes' showcases kids stepping up to save the world. At 1 hour 41 minutes long, it has 137.3 million views and 231.2 million hours watched.
This data is compiled from official Netflix reports and information on various movie websites. These figures are subject to change.
