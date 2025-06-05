Karnataka Govt, IRCTC Offer Special Train Package For Pilgrims Check Route, Attractions And More

Senior citizens can avail a special package for a South India pilgrimage tour by train. This initiative is a collaboration between the Karnataka government, the Department of Religious Endowments, and IRCTC, with a subsidy of ₹5,000.

Visiting religious sites is a common aspiration, but long bus journeys can deter senior citizens. Now, you can visit these sites by train. This article details a special package for this purpose.

Learn about the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Dakshina Yatra package, launched in collaboration with the Karnataka government, Department of Religious Endowments, and IRCTC. Take advantage of this package for your pilgrimage.

This special train package covers places of mythological and religious significance. Board the train from SMVT Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Birur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi, or Belagavi. Karnataka residents receive a Rs 5,000 subsidy from the state government.

Main attractions: Meenakshi Temple, Madurai; Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram; Bhagavati Devi & Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari; Ramanathaswamy, Rameswaram.Enjoy AC 3-tier travel, vegetarian meals, guides for each coach, travel insurance, onboard security, non-AC bus for sightseeing, and non-AC room sharing (double/triple) in Kanyakumari/Rameswaram. Applicable taxes are included.

Tour cost: Rs 15,000. Tour dates: June 25th to 30th (6 days).

Bookings: Bengaluru: 9363488229/90031400708/9003140710/8595931290; Mysore: 8595931294/9731641611; Hubballi: 8595931293/859531291. Visit for more info.