Karnataka High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Bengaluru Stampede, Seeks Full Report From State Government

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that killed 11 people and injured more than 30 during celebrations for RCB's IPL victory. The court has initiated suo motu writ proceedings and asked the state government to file a comprehensive report.

The incident occurred when massive crowds, estimated at 2.5 lakh people, gathered around the stadium - which has a seating capacity of just 30,000 - after a 'free entry' announcement led to chaos and overcrowding.

Court's directions and state's response

During the hearing, the Karnataka Advocate General informed the court that 1,000 police personnel had been deployed at the stadium, but the unexpected surge of people made crowd management nearly impossible. He said that many individuals assumed their presence wouldn't affect the crowd, leading to a dangerous stampede.

The court recorded the Advocate General's submissions and accepted the status report presented by the state. The High Court Registry has been directed to register the matter as a suo motu writ petition (WP). The case will next be heard on June 10 (Tuesday).

Need for SOP and future safeguards

The state's legal representative told the court that the government is investigating where the administrative lapses occurred and acknowledged the urgent need to create a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing large-scale public gatherings. The lawyer assured the court that steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in future.

The stampede, which turned a day of celebration into one of tragedy, has already drawn widespread criticism from the Opposition and public over poor crowd control and lack of preparedness.