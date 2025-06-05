Indore Honeymooner Found Dead In Meghalaya, Audio Of Wife Sonam's Last Call To Mother-In-Law Surfaces

MENAFN - Live Mint) A couple from Indore who had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon went missing on 23 May. Later, the husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found. Now, an undated audio clip of a conversation between Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and his mother has surfaced

The conversation happened on the same day that the couple went missing. Raja's mother received a voice message from Sonam, the last communication between the two, according to a report by the Times of India.

In the recording, Sonam sounds short of breath as she informs her mother-in-law that she is trekking to a waterfall and will not break her religious fast. The voice message ends abruptly.

| Indore couple missing in Meghalaya: Man's body found, search for wife continues How did the incident unfold?

Both Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi are residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. On 22 May, they checked into a homestay at Nongriat village in the East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. The couple went missing after checking out from the homestay on 23 May. Later, Raja's body was recovered from a gorge near Sohra.

| Indore couple on honeymoon goes missing in Cherrapunji. What we know so far Meghalaya CM ensures quick action

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma ensured a thorough probe.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that those responsible for this incident are brought to book,” PTI quoted Sangma.

Meanwhile, the Raghuvanshi family demanded a CBI probe.

“It is important to get to the facts of the situation so that the truth comes out. Therefore, we will take whatever steps are required to be taken... then we will take an appropriate decision. Right now, it is too early to say what is happening and how much we know and how much we don't because there are so many missing links even now.” Sangma added.

| 5 living root bridges of Meghalaya

He also assured the family that the government is working as quickly to locate Sonam, who is still missing.

Sangma termed the incident very unfortunate and described it as something nobody had seen before in Meghalaya.

“It has taken all of us by surprise and shock. The local people and stakeholders in the tourism industry are very shocked and concerned. This is something we never expected would happen,” he said.