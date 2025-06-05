'It Was A Total Frenzy': Karnataka Tells HC After 11 Die In Bengaluru Stampede, Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance
“The stadium was meant to accommodate about 30,000 people but 2.5 lakh people showed up. The stampede took place after 'free entry' was announced. Each person who rushed thought they would only be one more additional person,” the Advocate General said on behalf of the Karnataka government.
(This is a breaking news story. Details to be added soon)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment