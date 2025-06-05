Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'It Was A Total Frenzy': Karnataka Tells HC After 11 Die In Bengaluru Stampede, Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance


2025-06-05 06:10:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Karnataka government on Thursday told the state HC said that the situation outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a 'total frenzy' as 11 were killed in a deadly stampede on June 4. Hearing the matter, the Karnataka High Court decided to take suo motu cognisance of the incident.

“The stadium was meant to accommodate about 30,000 people but 2.5 lakh people showed up. The stampede took place after 'free entry' was announced. Each person who rushed thought they would only be one more additional person,” the Advocate General said on behalf of the Karnataka government.

(This is a breaking news story. Details to be added soon)

