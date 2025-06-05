MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, LaKoradior Haute Couture commanded global attention as Hollywood actress Arielle Raycene, supermodel Patricia Contreras, and entrepreneur-fashion influencer Jenny Gordienko unveiled the brand's 2025 collection on the red carpet. Their looks-ranging from gilded elegance to sustainable poetry-cemented LaKoradior's status as this year's haute couture tour de force.

Stellar Moments: Three Leading Women on the Red Carpet

Arielle Raycene: The Golden Multihyphenate of Hollywood

As an actress, theatrical performer, and tech entrepreneur, Arielle Raycene appeared on the red carpet in a champagne-gold haute couture gown. Adorned with hand-embroidered metallic threads that shimmered like liquid gold under the sunlight, the dress mirrored her multifaceted career. A prodigious talent who earned her SAG membership at just three years old, Raycene chose LaKoradior to express her philosophy: "True luxury lies in fearless reinvention."







Arielle Raycene

Patricia Contreras: A Transcontinental Fashion Icon

Italian-Mexican supermodel and actress Patricia Contreras stunned in a violet mermaid gown inspired by orchid petals. Meticulously handcrafted with gradient silk threads, the dress showcased three-dimensional embroidery with Eastern elegance. A muse for brands like Armani and Balmain, and winner of Cannes' 2019 "Best Lifestyle Influencer" award, Contreras remarked, "Wearing this gown felt like dancing with centuries of artisanal heritage."







Patricia Contreras

Jenny Gordienko: Where Fashion Meets Influence

Forbes-recognized "Top Influencer Marketing Expert" Jenny Gordienko opted for an aqua-blue haute couture gown with wave-like pleats, reflecting her commitment to sustainable fashion. As a TEDx speaker and founder of educational initiatives, she stated, "Fashion is the ultimate medium for cross-cultural dialogue."







Jenny Gordienko

LaKoradior's Cannes Moment: Global Resonance of Haute Couture

The trio's red carpet looks sparked immediate international media frenzy, proving that "LaKoradior doesn't just dress stars-it redefines the language of the red carpet." Behind this success stood global fashion catalyst CrossMode and its visionary approach. Creative Director Mei Zhan noted, "Our mission is to create alchemy between traditional craftsmanship and modern icons. Cannes isn't just a showcase-it's a dialogue with history."

About LaKoradior Haute Couture

LaKoradior merges architectural precision with poetic fluidity, crafting bespoke creations for business leaders and silver-screen legends. Each collection serves as wearable art, preserving vanishing artisanal techniques through collaborations with master workshops.