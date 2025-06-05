Kodiak Announces Engagement Of Marketing Firms

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "" or "") announces that it has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("") and BTV The Agency (""). Global One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing firm and will assist the Company with its digital and social media influencer marketing efforts. BTV is a marketing and content agency, to support Kodiak's investor outreach. Both firms are at arm's length to the Company.

The term of the agreement with Global One Media (the " Global One Agreement ") commences on June 2nd, 2025 and ends December 2nd, 2025. The Global One Agreement may be renewed on a monthly basis after the initial term upon the mutual agreement of the Company and Global One Media. Under the terms of the Global One Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Global One a monthly cash fee of USD$5,500. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Global One Media, and Global One Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. The Global One Agreement is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As part of the collaboration with BTV, Kodiak will launch a targeted streaming commercial campaign designed to broaden audience reach across digital platforms and will be featured in an upcoming episode of a nationally distributed business television show. The initial contract totals CAD$29,500 over a four-month period, starting in June and can be expanded. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of BTV, and BTV will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. BTV does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation, distribution, and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using their global network and community-driven channels, they help public companies master the digital and social media landscape in their sector, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

About BTV

For 27+ years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency helping companies reach investors, advisors and institutions. BTV combines unique content creation with major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites, helping companies increase brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO