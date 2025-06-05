Kodiak Announces Engagement Of Marketing Firms
The term of the agreement with Global One Media (the " Global One Agreement ") commences on June 2nd, 2025 and ends December 2nd, 2025. The Global One Agreement may be renewed on a monthly basis after the initial term upon the mutual agreement of the Company and Global One Media. Under the terms of the Global One Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Global One a monthly cash fee of USD$5,500. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Global One Media, and Global One Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. The Global One Agreement is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
As part of the collaboration with BTV, Kodiak will launch a targeted streaming commercial campaign designed to broaden audience reach across digital platforms and will be featured in an upcoming episode of a nationally distributed business television show. The initial contract totals CAD$29,500 over a four-month period, starting in June and can be expanded. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of BTV, and BTV will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. BTV does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.
About Global One Media
Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation, distribution, and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using their global network and community-driven channels, they help public companies master the digital and social media landscape in their sector, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.
About BTV
For 27+ years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency helping companies reach investors, advisors and institutions. BTV combines unique content creation with major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites, helping companies increase brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Kodiak Copper Corp.
Claudia Tornquist
President & CEO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment